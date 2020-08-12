Marvel Brings Back a Beloved X-Man

✖

The X-Men have undergone a massive transformation since House of X and Powers of X, getting their own island nation and the ability to bring back just about any mutant from the dead. That said, there has been one notable exception in the form of Kate Pryde, who despite multiple attempts by The Five has yet to be brought back to life. We finally get several big developments in that storyline in Marauders #11, so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned because we're about to go to spoiler town. As you can see in the image below, the fan-favorite X-Man has finally been brought back to life, though it wouldn't have happened without the help of Emma Frost and Kate's faithful buddy Lockheed.

The decision has been made to pause the revival process for Kate after several unsuccessful attempts, but Xavier is convinced by Nightcrawler and Emma to give it one more try. Unfortunately, this attempt goes as well as the previous attempts, as Kate never breaks out of her husk. Despite the failure, Nightcrawler tells Emma that they aren't giving up on Kate and that while she's out of phase they will guide her back.

That's when the lightbulb goes off for Emma, who then reaches out to Kate in the husk. Emma explains "Her husk never stirs. We've been waiting for her body to break into the world, but Kate doesn't smash barriers, she ignores them."

That's when Kate awakens inside the husk and reaches her hand out, phasing through the husk in the process and grabbing Emma's hand. Kate is finally back amongst the living, and after Xavier restores her memories, the family reunion begins.

That includes reuniting with Lockheed, who is the one that showed Emma what happened to Kate. Kate was betrayed by Sebastian Shaw, who is the one who ambushed her and killed her. Kate asks Emma what happened, and while she doesn't say it yet, Kate figures it out. She then tells Emma that "whatever has been broken...we'll fix it. Together."

Marauders #11 is written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Stefano Caselli, colored by Edgar Delgado, and lettered by VC's Cory Petit with design by Tom Muller. You can check out the official description for Marauders #11 below.

"THE QUEEN IS DEAD! The Marauders…the Hellfire Trading Company…all of Krakoa is reeling from the death of Kate Pryde."

Marauders #11 is in comic stores now.

