Marvel Reveals Who Is Trying To Revive Thanos

It’s been a few months since Thanos was killed during the events of Marvel’s Infinity Wars event. In the wake of Guardians of the Galaxy #1 from Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, fans of Marvel’s cosmic offering will know the saga of Thanos is far from over.

In fact, it may just be getting started.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy #1. Proceed with caution if you have yet to read the issue released this week.

In Infinity Wars: Prime #1, Thanos was beheaded by Requiem, the current alias of his daughter Gamora. The character remained dead throughout the events of Infinity Wars. Now, thanks to Cates and Shaw, the status quo could change.

In Guardians of the Galaxy #1, all of the universe’s cosmic heroes were gathered to listen to Eros/Starfox read the last will and testament of his late brother. Before long, a hologram left behind behind the Mad Titan explained that he implanted his consciousness in a superhero somewhere on Earth.

Not only did Thanos transfer his consciousness into a yet-to-be-revealed hero, but a certain group was still seeking his body. Halfway through the reading of Thanos’ will, we find out that Black Order — Proxima Midnight, Black Dwarf, Corvus Glaive, and Ebony Maw — had commandeered Knowhere and turned the former head of a Celestial into a spacecraft that could travel anywhere in the universe within seconds.

After the Black Order crashes the reading, they’re able to escape with the majority of Thanos’ body — his head is still missing, after all — and they return it to their new overlord. Apparently, for whatever reason, Hela — the Asgardian Goddess of Death — is looking to resurrect Thanos and is working with the Black Order to accomplish the mission.

The big reveal took place on a beautifully-drawn splash page courtesy of Shaw and the scene was confirmed to pay homage to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most popular post-credits scenes.

The saga continues in next month’s Guardians of the Galaxy #2 as the Guardians of the Galaxy work to find out who Thanos implanted his consciousness in. The full solicitation for the upcoming title can be found below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2

DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY Matteo Scalera

• Thanos is dead… Long live the NEW Thanos!

• But who will it be?!

• Will the new Guardians of the Galaxy find that person in time before the universe comes crashing down?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

What’d you think of the massive Guardians issue this week? What do you think of the new team lineup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by mentioning me (@AdamBarnhardt) on Twitter to talk all things Guardians and more!