Marvel Reignites Daredevil and Punisher’s Heated Rivalry Before Born Again Season 2

Daredevil and Punisher are renewing their rivalry just as cameras are rolling on the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. The street-level heroes finally reunited on Disney+, with Daredevil: Born Again also bringing back Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Season 2 already promises more twists and turns, along with even more familiar faces in the form of Krysten Ritter reprising her role as Jessica Jones. Fans are demanding more and more stories featuring Daredevil and Punisher. Marvel is looking to meet that demand by putting the two vigilantes together in a series where they will go toe-to-toe against each other.

Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil’s Trigger is a five-issue limited series by Marvel Knights co-founder Jimmy Palmiotti and artist Tommaso Bianchi (Thunderbolts: Doomstrike). While Marvel has recently revisited the Marvel Knights imprint with the Black Panther-focused Marvel Knights: The World to Come, Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil’s Trigger doesn’t appear to have that label. However, it may be a standalone story, instead of taking place in the main Marvel Universe.

“Honestly, writing this series has been a blast and a true gift for me,” Palmiotti shared. “Reconnecting with this storyline, originally sparked during the Marvel Knights era, is pure adrenaline and nostalgia for me and gives me the opportunity to dive deeper into what makes both the Punisher and Daredevil unique in the Marvel Universe. Revisiting these iconic characters and their explosive ideological clash feels like slipping back into a gritty, familiar alleyway for me. The Punisher’s wiped the Gnucci family off the map, but the vacuum doesn’t stay empty for long as Daredevil witnesses the birth of four new crime syndicates as they rise from the ashes to take over the city.”

“As Daredevil pursues the next wave of criminal empires, Frank’s determined to teach Matt Murdock that permanent justice comes at the barrel of a gun,” he continued. “It’s philosophy vs. firepower as Hell’s Kitchen becomes a battleground not just for turf—but for the soul of justice itself. Writing this has been an absolute thrill—almost criminal in how much fun I’m having. Stepping into Matt’s mind has been both a blast and a real gauntlet; the deeper I go, the clearer it becomes: both men are right, and both are wildly wrong. That tension? That moral knife-edge? It’s the heartbeat of this entire series.”

image credit: marvel comics

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL’S TRIGGER #1 (OF 5)

Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI

Cover by KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

Virgin Variant Cover by KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

On Sale 11/26

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO PULL THE TRIGGER?

DAREDEVIL and THE PUNISHER – two of Marvel’s mightiest with one of the most celebrated and storied rivalries in comics find themselves at odds, not only with each other, but with New York’s criminal element once again! Writer Jimmy Palmiotti revisits the Marvel Universe, pitting Frank Castle against the Gnucci crime family for their most violent and visceral confrontation yet! As their conflict threatens to tear Hell’s Kitchen apart, it’ll fall to Daredevil to contain the chaos!

Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil’s Trigger #1 goes on sale November 26th. Let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments below!