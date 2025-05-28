Daredevil Reunites With an MCU Street-Level Hero in Marvel’s Dark, Dystopian Future

The newest Daredevil comic takes place in a dystopian future, but one familiar face saves Old Man Matt Murdock from receiving a brutal beating. It’s always fun to see what happens to our favorite heroes and villains in different, alternate futures, and the same can be said for Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell. An interesting mystery has been set up, and we’re finding out where characters like Captain America, Punisher, and Bullseye have ended up. As Daredevil looks to get back into the vigilante game, he’ll need all the help he can get so he doesn’t wind up dead. This help comes in the form of an ex-flame. WARNING: Spoilers for Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell #2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell #2 comes from the creative team of Charles Soule, Steve McNiven, Dean White, and VC’s Clayton Cowles. The first issue saw Matt Murdock regain his incredible abilities after years of being a retired hero. An explosion at a subway tunnel retriggered his Daredevil powers, with Captain America sacrificing his life to save a mysterious young girl at the center of the terrorist attack. Readers know the mastermind behind everything is Daredevil’s old nemesis, Bullseye.

Matt Murdock dons a tattered, stitched-up version of his Daredevil costume and uses his enhanced senses to try and follow the trail of the terrorists that escaped. His investigation leads him to Times Square, where our mysterious girl unleashes a bright wave of light and passes out. Daredevil arrives just after Bullseye’s goons take her away in a stolen ambulance. Daredevil engages in physical combat after catching up with them, but the numbers game proves to be too much for the old man. Just when it appears all hope is lost, a shooter is taken out by three ninja throwing stars from Elektra.

Elektra Saves Old Man Daredevil, But Something’s Different About Her

image credit: marvel comics

While Daredevil is an old man, Elektra doesn’t look like she’s aged at all. She easily disarms (and beheads) their attackers, but Daredevil has her spare one of the henchmen so he can get information. Instead, Elektra clocks Daredevil across the face with the brunt end of her katana and tells the henchman to run back to his master and tell him they’re coming. Daredevil can tell by Elektra’s voice and body that she hasn’t aged a day in the long decades since they last saw each other.

However, these abilities that Daredevil regained won’t last forever. They are slowly slipping away from him, which is why he’s in such a rush to to something meaningful with them. Elektra tells Daredevil that she didn’t come to him about the bomb and missing girl, but instead to offer Daredevil a chance at the immortality that she now possesses. This insinuates that Elektra has made some deal with a devil — perhaps The Hand — for life longevity. Daredevil appears to get a flashback to the past and Wilson Fisk’s death, though a white glowing star and skull logo would suggest that Captain America and Punisher — who is being tortured by Bullseye — may have been involved.

The gang that Daredevil is after is called the Triple Ring, and they answer to Daredevil and Elektra’s old friend, Bullseye. He has the mysterious girl strapped to a device that looks to feed off the energy she generates. Foggy Nelson tells Daredevil that a government-funded program called the New Warriors project is what Bullseye is after. In an effort to create superhumans, experiments with super-soldier serum and gamma radiation were being used. A whole shipment of the stuff is in an underground bunker, and Bullseye just got his hands on it.

What did you think about Daredevil: Cold Day In Hell #2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!