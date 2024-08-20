Disney/Marvel Mashup Comic Asks: What if Minnie Mouse Became Captain Marvel?

A 1977 premiere issue introduced “a bold new super-heroine in the senses-stunning tradition of Spider-Man”: Ms. Marvel, the superhero alter-ego of Carol Danvers. A spinoff of Captain Marvel — where a non-powered Danvers appeared as part of Mar-Vell’s supporting cast — Ms. Marvel #1 was born of women’s lib and what writer Gerry Conway called “the modern woman’s quest for raised consciousness, for self-liberation, for identity.” The woman-wonder called Ms. Marvel “is not a Marvel Girl; she’s a woman, not a Miss or a Mrs. — a Ms.,” Conway wrote in ’77. “Her own person. Herself.”

Nearly 50 years later, Carol Danvers — who operated with the codenames Binary and Warbird before becoming the new Captain Marvel — has inspired next-gen superheroes like Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel. But there’s another iconic character donning the mantle of Ms. Marvel: Disney’s Minnie Mouse.

The bow-wearing Minnie will make her Marvel superhero debut in Marvel & Disney: What If…? Minnie Became Captain Marvel #1, a new mashup comic from writers Steve Behling (Disney Adventures magazine) and Luca Barbieri, who crossed Donald Duck with Wolverine in his own mashup comic. Artist Giada Perissinotto, who first reimagined Minnie as Captain Marvel on the Disney100 variant cover of 2023’s Amazing Spider-Man #29, provided pencils and the cover.

“Steve, Luca and Giada perfectly capture the spirit of Carol Danvers’origin, a real nostalgic treat with a Disney twist. Guaranteed to be themost fun comic of the month!” said editor Mark Paniccia. The one-shot sees Minnie tackle the mystery of her new cosmic powers as she takes flight as Ms. Marvel and battles Peg Leg Pete as the villainous Scorpion, putting a twist on Ms. Marvel #1 by Conway and artist John Buscema.

What is the secret past of Minnie Mouse? Our story finds The Chroniclenewspaper reporter Minnie Mouse tasked with an exposé on a new hero onthe scene in Duckburg, CAPTAIN MARVEL! But Peg Leg Pete Scorpioncomplicates her plans with an attack on the Chronicle building! To makematters worse, John D. Rockerduck and the Beagle Boys attack ScroogeMcDuck’s money bin, and when Captain Marvel shows up to stop them,Minnie discovers an incredible secret about her past! What is Minnie’sconnection to Duckburg’s sensational new hero, Captain Marvel?



Marvel & Disney: What If…? Minnie Became Captain Marvel #1 — the latest Marvel mashup following Scrooge McDuck as Thanos in Uncle $crooge and the Infinity Dime and Donald Duck as Thor in September’s What If…? Donald Duck Became Thor — goes on sale November 20th. Below, see the just-revealed variant covers by Peach Momoko (Ultimate X-Men), Elena Casagrande (Blade), and Phil Noto (Star Wars).

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 variant cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 variant cover by PHIL NOTO

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 cover by GIADA PERISSINOTTO