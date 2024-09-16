Marvel Transforms Mickey Mouse and Friends Into the Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four are the next set of Marvel heroes to get the Disney treatment. Next year brings the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the first Fantastic Four movie to fall under the Marvel Studios banner. While all eyes are on that project, the comics are mashing up your favorite Marvel and Disney characters in special one-shots. These What If...? stories have pondered the questions of what would happen if Donald Duck became Wolverine, what if Minnie Mouse was Captain Marvel, or what if Donald Duck became Thor? Mickey Mouse gets the headline on the next release, as Mickey and his friends give their take on Marvel's First Family.

Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four is the newst collaboration between Marvel and Disney storytelling. The tale is written by Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and drawn by artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, and puts a modern spin on the Fantastic Four's origin story that was told in 1961 by legendary creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Mickey Mouse is the leader of the FF and has Reed Richards' stretching powers, Minnie Mouse is the Invisible Woman, Goofy is the Human Torch, and Donald Duck is The Thing. Readers will watch the Disney gang undertake the fateful space voyage and cosmic storm that granted the FF their extraordinary powers, while also teaming up for their first superhero battle against Pete, aka Mole Man.

"As a huge FF fan myself, I can tell you this issue will tickle your nostalgic funny bone, bringing the spirit of Marvel's first family to a story I can only describe as Funtastic!" Editor Mark Paniccia shared.

Who Stars in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

In addition to the titular four, the movie will also feature Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Cruella) in an unknown role in addition to Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Natasha Lyonna and John Malkovich in unknown roles.

What is Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four about?

YOUR FAVORITE DISNEY CHARACTERS AS MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY!!!

Mickey has stretching powers! Minnie can turn invisible! Goofy can burst into flame! Donald has become some kind of rocky…THING! With these incredible powers they vow to help those in need as — the FANTASTIC FOUR. And they'll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop Mole Pete from destroying Duckburg! But how did they get their super-powers? Find out in this fantastic origin special!

You can find covers to Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four #1 below. The issue goes on sale January 8, 2025.