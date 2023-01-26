Marvel Reveals First Look at Women's History Month Variant Covers

Marvel Comics is about to spotlight some of its heroines in a pretty epic way. On Wednesday, the publisher revealed the first look at a series of Women's History Month variant covers, which will be featured on some of their March 2023 comics. March 8th will see the debut of a Bloodline: Daughter of Blade #2 variant by Peach Momoko, a Scarlet Witch #3 variant from Carmen Carnero, and a X-23: Deadly Genesis #1 variant from Aka. They will be followed by a Captain Marvel #47 variant from Ema Luppachino on March 15th, and a Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants #2 cover by Rickie Yagawa on March 22nd.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

