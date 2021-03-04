Marvel's Heroes Reborn Reveals First Look at Squadron Savage (Exclusive)

Jason Aaron is taking the infamous title of Heroes Reborn and turning it upside down, introducing a bevy of new characters as well as unique spins on classic ones in the epic Marvel event. That includes the Squadron Supreme of America, who will play a big part in Heroes Reborn, but what about the missions that require a bit more of a violent touch? Well, that's where the Squadron Savage comes in, and we've got your exclusive first look at the issue and the team, which includes a brand new Marvel character.

Writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luca Pizzari have put together a lethal and unexpected lineup, which includes Cloak, Crossbones, Elektra, The Punisher, and a new character called Murder Hornet, and you can check out their designs starting on the next slide.

“The twisted canvas that Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness created for 'Heroes Reborn' gave our team a rich opportunity to explore one of the shadowy corners of that world where the Squadron Supreme are keeping the peace," Sacks said. "We wanted to explore the type of 'heroes' that would be needed to defend that world's existence from threats that require a more savage solution than Hyperion could stomach. How do they live with the killing that they do? And there's nobody you'd want to paint our corner of the big canvas than artist Luca Pizzari, who makes an epic that much more epic!”

You can check out the official description below.

HEROES REBORN: SQUADRON SAVAGE #1

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by LUCA PIZZARI

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

"ELEKTRA LEADS A TEAM OF THE WORLD’S DEADLIEST HEROES AND

VILLAINS – WITH ALL OF REALITY HANGING IN THE BALANCE!

There are some threats that require a more savage approach than the Squadron Supreme of America can offer. For those missions, the Department of Defense has put together a team consisting of Elektra, the Punisher, Crossbones, Cloak and the enigmatic Murder Hornet. They must fight their way through a team of super-powered terrorists known as the Redeemers—if they don’t kill one another first! Prepare for twists, turns, double crosses and action aplenty!"

Hit the next slide to check out the team up-close, and you can read the whole issue when it hits comic stores later this year. Let us know what you think of the lineup in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!