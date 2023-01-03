Marvel Teases Massive Hulk Finale

This Spring, Marvel says it's releasing one of its largest Hulk comic issues yet. In what started off as a comic series from Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley, the latter will see the book through Hulk #14, pulling both writing and art duties on the issue which Marvel says is the "mind-blowing finale" to 'Hulk Planet," the latest story arc in the series.

In the series, Hulk has traveled through space before settling on the aforementioned Hulk Planet, a celestial body inhabited by nothing but various different Hulks. As teased by Marvel Tuesday afternoon, the villainous Titan will come to blows with the Hideous Green One.

"It's been so much fun to finally tackle working on the HULK. And being able to write the last four issues of this arc and bring some story elements to fruition was such a challenge but I've enjoyed it the whole way," Ottley said of the issue in a press release from the House of Ideas. "Drawing comics is what I'm used to, writing is a whole different animal, but doing both jobs was great and makes me want to do it more often! Feels sad to wrap up the arc and move on, but it's definitely one of my favorite comic experiences. Hulk will always be one of my favorite Marvel heroes. And now with Titan added to the rogues gallery, hopefully we'll see him again someday in all his fury and glory!"

Late last year, Ottley revealed Cates parted the title to work on other projects. Cates himself then followed the reveal up by saying he's working on stuff behind the scenes with Marvel editors CB Cebulski and Wil Moss.

"Hey guys. I'm okay. Just needed to breathe and deal with a bunch of...life," Cates tweeted in November. "Anyway, yeah no fear, I've been working with @CBCebulski @Wil_Moss and @Marvel in the background on something INSANE that will...well, you'll know it when you see it. Love you guys! See you soon! #Excelsior"

It's unclear if Hulk will continue its story after #14 given Ottley will depart the title as both writer and artist. It's currently set for release on April 26th.