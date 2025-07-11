Marvel Teases a New Cosmic Super Team to Replace the Guardians of the Galaxy

The impact of Imperial is still being felt across the Marvel Universe, but one thing we do know is that it will result in an evolution of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel’s cosmic landscape is currently being reshaped in Imperial, a four-issue event series by writer Jonathan Hickman and artists Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini. Imperial‘s story is so vast that it can’t be contained in a single event series. Marvel is releasing five Imperial War one-shots starring She-Hulk, Black Panther, Charles Xavier, Lilandra Nermani, and Nova, and with four already announced, it’s time to find out what the fifth one is.

Imperial War: Imperial Guardians #1 arrives in October and will be written by Dan Abnett (Annihilation, War of the Kings) and drawn by Cory Smith (Nova, Fantastic Four). Abnett is no stranger to cosmic storytelling, having penned previous events that brought the Guardians of the Galaxy back to prominence. He’ll look to do the same in Imperial War: Imperial Guardians, featuring a cast that includes Captain Marvel, Gamora, and Darkhawk. Not mentioned but shown on the one-shot’s cover by Francesco Mortarino are Cosmic Ghost Rider and Adam Warlock.

All five Imperial War one-shots represent key chapters of the overall Imperial narrative and lay the foundation for upcoming series launching in this burgeoning cosmic landscape. Gamora represents the only current member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. While this new super team doesn’t have an official name just yet, the title may give a hint with the use of “Imperial Guardians.” Imperial also features Star-Lord and Nova teaming up to investigate the assassination of galactic leaders.

“It’s great to be back telling cosmic stories as part of the Imperial event,” Abnett shared. “My time spent with Nova and the Guardians back in the day was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in comics, and Jonathan’s orchestrating exactly the kind of epic-SF-scale, character-driven and drama-packed epic I love to sink my teeth into. This is quite some ride, and the Galaxy – and the Guardians – won’t be the same again! I’d say it’s the best jumping-on point for Marvel Cosmic since the original Annihilation.”

image credit: marvel comics

IMPERIAL WAR: IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #1

Written by DAN ABNETT & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

On Sale 10/1

CAPTAIN MARVEL, GAMORA, and DARKHAWK and more assemble as a new space-faring super team to take on the many threats emerging from the conflict raging across the stars—beginning with a dark conspiracy at the heart of the SKRULL Empire!

As the events of Imperial explode in fatal fashion, the Super-Skrull finds himself at the center of a seditious scheme with consequences that will be felt by the entire cosmos! But he’s not the only superpower looking for answers – an unlikely team is on the hunt to avert disaster before galactic order is lost for good!

Imperial War: Imperial Guardians #1 goes on sale October 1st. Let us know your thoughts on the Imperial Guardians in the comments below!