Marvel Unlimited Shares Hilarious Iron Man and Doctor Strange Meme Template

Marvel Unlimited shared a hilarious Iron Man and Doctor Strange meme template. By focusing on a couple of panels from Invincible Iron Man (2015) #3, fans got a brand new shiny toy to play with. The most infamous moment between the two would have to be the plot to switch places that got cut from Avengers: Infinity War. Fans got a taste of the Sorcerer Supreme rocking the armor and Iron Man with the Cloak of Levitation. This summer featured a Comicbook.com Quarantine Watch Party for the film, and the Russos shocked the Internet by revealing a picture of the scene on twitter. The MCU fandom flew into an absolute fury trying to wrap their heads around why the sequence was cut. But, Kevin Smith has been on the record about the footage’s existence for months before the reveal.

A friendship like this 😍 pic.twitter.com/Lfo3dwn0fk — Marvel Unlimited (@MarvelUnlimited) August 14, 2020

"There's footage or a photo of Robert Downey Jr wearing the cape that came out long before Infinity War came out, so we know they shot it," Smith began. "We know personally (Smith and his co-host Marc Bernardin) that they shot it because when the writers (came and spoke to us at the house before they left they were like 'You wanna see something?' And they pulled out the phone and literally showed us, not just a drawing cause that's what's going around the internet is there's a drawing and it looks badass, but they showed us f***in Sherlock in the Iron Man f***in suit man. Like wearing the suit, with Tony standing next to him wearing the cape, and we were like 'WHAT THE F***,' and they were like 'We can't say, never talk about it.' Then it's out in the world and I'm like 'We saw that photo!' It looked badass."

Marvel’s Phil Saunders also gave a breakdown of the cut scene on Instagram as well. Fans couldn't believe what they saw.

So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream... #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM pic.twitter.com/ZToVfWpnHg — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

He wrote, “A keyframe of the Mk50 Iron Man suit forming over Dr. Strange, protecting him from Ebony Maw’s magic needle torture. Check out my friend and colleague @johnstaubart ‘s Instagram for keyframes of “Iron Strange” and Tony wearing the cloak for a taste of how cool this cross-over team-up could have been.”

