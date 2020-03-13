Kevin Smith Reveals Doctor Strange In Iron Man’s Armor Avengers: Infinity War Scene Was Actually Filmed

Since the release of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, two of the biggest movies ever produced and released, fans have been getting an even broader understanding of how much went into the making of the movies based on the sheer amount of unused material that has been released. One of the most recent pieces of concept art that has been revealed showing a scene that isn’t in the final cut had fans going nuts as it revealed Doctor Strange in Iron Man’s armor. Now we know that the sequence wasn’t just though up and done in concept art, it was actually shot.

Speaking on his Fatman Beyond podcast, Marvel fan and filmmaker Kevin Smith confirmed that he knows the sequence was shot as screenwriters of the movies, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, showed him a photo of it from the set.

“There’s footage or a photo of Robert Downey Jr wearing the cape that came out long before Infinity War came out, so we know they shot it,” Smith said. “We know personally (Smith and his co-host Marc Bernardin) that they shot it because when the writers (came and spoke to us at the house before they left they were like ‘You wanna see something?’ And they pulled out the phone and literally showed us, not just a drawing cause that’s what’s going around the internet is there’s a drawing and it looks badass, but they showed us f***in Sherlock in the Iron Man f***in suit man. Like wearing the suit, with Tony standing next to him wearing the cape, and we were like ‘WHAT THE F***,’ and they were like ‘We can’t say, never talk about it.’ Then it’s out in the world and I’m like ‘We saw that photo!’ It looked badass.”

Concept artist Phil Saunders shared the imagery of what the sequence with Strange in an Iron Man suit might have looked like. The scene was an alternate version of the scene where Ebony Maw was killed on his ship and it looks like it might have been more action packed and less reliant on an Aliens reference from Spider-Man to take down Thanos’ lackey.

The image is “a keyframe of the [Mark L] Iron Man suit over Doctor Strange, protecting him from Ebony Maw’s magic needle torture,” Saunders wrote in the post. The moment is referred to as “Iron Strange” and would have also seen Tony Stark wearing Strange’s cloak, as Smith said.

It’s unclear if we’ll ever see the scene that was shot, especially since the visual effects may not have been completed, but photographic evidence of Benedict Cumberbatch in an on-set Iron Man is out there….somewhere.