Marvel Just Revived a Villain Unseen for Four Decades

The mythos of Marvel Comics has spawned some memorable characters over the years, many of whom have now become the subjects of blockbuster movies and television shows. That being said, there are countless more who have shifted into some sort of obscurity — but it looks like one is making a comeback for the first time in years. Marvel recently released a preview for Scarlet Witch #1, the new solo comic following the adventures of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. As it turns out, those adventures will include the arrival of a lesser-known Namor villain, Herman Frayne / Doctor Hydro.

Created by Bill Everett, Steve Gerber, and win Mortimer in 1973's Sub-Mariner #61, Doctor Hydro is an ecologist who aims to turn all humans into water-dwelling "Hydro-Men." He fought Namor several times, but has been missing from the comics since 1980.

Is Scarlet Witch getting a new comic?

Scarlet Witch #1 will be Wanda's first solo series in years, which will be launching early next year. The series will be written by Steve Orlando with art by Sara Pichelli, and covers by Russell Dauterman.

"Since I first stepped into the House of Ideas, the Scarlet Witch has been with me—in fact, she was the star of my first Marvel work ever, kicking ass, weaving spells, and humbling Doom in Darkhold! So, there was no way I could pass up the chance to work on Scarlet Witch," Orlando said in a statement when the series was announced. "Wanda Maximoff has finally broken free of the shadows she's wrestled with for years. And now? Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, and I are unveiling the next chapter of her powerful, improbable, magical life. When you have nowhere else to turn...you turn to the Scarlet Witch. And God help anyone who gets in her way."

"You have been waiting for Scarlet Witch's solo return for so long!" Pichelli added. "Finally that time has come and I'm truly honored my art was chosen to make this happen. Can't wait for you to see the book."

What do you think of Scarlet Witch #1 bringing back Doctor Hydro? Keep scrolling to check out the preview for the issue, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!