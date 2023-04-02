Marvel Teases Wolverine Becoming a Ghost Rider

It hasn't been too long at all since fans of the Spirit of Vengeance got a sizable crossover between Ghost Rider and Wolverine. Within the pages of Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith's ongoing Ghost Rider series, the two worked together to exorcise a demon actively possessing Johnny Blaze. Later this year, the two won't just crossover—but Logan might even be getting a hold of the Spirit of Vengeance himself.

Saturday, Marvel took to MegaCon where it unveiled a massive event later this year called the Fall of X, a culmination of the publisher's massive X-Men line since its reimagining in 2019's Dawn of X. A part of the event is Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance, a four-part series that will see the beloved characters work together once again.

The event-within-an-event takes place over three titles: Ghost Rider/Wolverine Spirits of Vengeance, which will be receiving an Alpha issue and an Omega issue, Ghost Rider #17, and Wolverine #36.

"A demonic serial killer is murdering innocent mutants. But what is it about this deadly new villain that forces our two heroes to team up? And what buried secret does he share with Wolverine and Ghost Rider's never-before-seen very first meeting in the past," the synopsis for the new series reads. "The crossover kicks off in August's GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA, before unfolding in the pages of GHOST RIDER #17 and WOLVERINE #36 and coming to a fiery conclusion in GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA."

Coincidentally enough, Percy also writes the ongoing Ghost Rider and Wolverine series, making it the perfect crossover opportunity.

"Everything in Ghost Rider is always Mephisto, Mephisto, Mephisto. Readers get numb to it. I felt the same way about Sabretooth in Wolverine: he's the big bad and creators always rush the clash between the two. So in that title, we took Sabretooth off the table completely by tossing him in the pit of Krakoa," Percy said of his Ghost Rider story earlier this year. "The idea was, to build up his off-stage mythology, so that when Wolverine and he finally duked it out, it would be especially meaningful. What have I done in the meantime? Built up other baddies who don't see the spotlight as much, like Omega Red and Mikhail Rasputin."

He added, "We're doing something similar in Ghost Rider. Of course Johnny will eventually battle Mephisto, but let's give some other nasties a turn! When I read Brisson's run, I felt like Blackheart naturally would have been deeply covetous of Johnny's time as the king of Hell, so he'd be aiming to take Blaze off his throne and toss him in the dungeon, so to speak.Where's Ghost Rider heading in his latest story?"