The 7 Rarest Marvel Comic Books (& How Much They’re Worth Now)

There are a number of factors that determine the value of a comic book. Some of the most obvious are its condition – which accounts for things like color vibrancy and wear & tear – if it was signed by a famous writer or artist, and if it features the first appearance of a popular character. One of the more surprising factors that determine the value of a particular comic book is if it’s related to a movie or TV series showcasing its characters. Because of this factor, a comic can fluctuate in value depending on how relevant it is in pop culture during a given time.

Because the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most dominant forces in media at the moment, many Marvel Comics featuring beloved MCU characters have seen an uptick in value, greatly increasing their demand and, as a consequence, their rarity. Here, we take a look at the seven rarest Marvel comic books and how much they’re worth.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man #14 (1964)

Hitting newsstands in 1964, this story sees the Green Goblin trap Spider-Man in a plot that involves Hollywood movie producer B.J. Cosmos casting the wall-crawler in his latest project. The plan is to shoot this film in the desert, where the Green Goblin plans to ambush him with his team, the Enforcers. In the ensuing fight, the contenders accidentally disturb the peace of the Hulk. While Spider-Man defeats the Green Goblin and the Enforcers, he’s more than a little shocked when he learns the producer has abandoned his Spider-Man-starring movie to make one about the Hulk instead.

Corny plot aside, this pivotal comic introduces the Green Goblin, who’s not only considered Spider-Man’s greatest nemesis but is widely regarded as one of the greatest villains ever. It’s such a landmark comic that a CGC 9.8 copy sold for an impressive $210,000.

6. The Avengers #1 (1963)

Before becoming the basis for numerous multi-billion dollar global blockbusters, the Avengers first assembled in the early 1960s in a little comic book that would soon become legendary. As the brainchild of Stan Lee, who was inspired by DC’s decision to bring together some of their most famous superheroes in the form of the Justice League, this iteration of the team featured Ant-Man (Hank Pym), Wasp, Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor to take down Loki and end his mischievous scheme.

While all of the main characters in this inaugural issue had already appeared in other comic book series, this was the first time that they all appeared together as a team, launching countless spinoffs over the course of decades and serving as the template for the modern movie juggernaut, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is it any wonder that a CGC-graded NM+ 9.6 issue of the comic fetched $369,000 in September 2021?

5. The X-Men #1 (1963)

This landmark comic sees a group of teenagers born with extraordinary powers – Jean Grey / Marvel Girl, Scott Summers / Cyclops, Bobby Drake / Iceman, Hank McCoy / Beast, and Warren Worthington III / Angel – as they’re taught by the enigmatic Professor Charles Xavier at his school for Gifted Youngsters. His goal is to teach the teens to harness their amazing abilities for the betterment of mankind. But not all mutants are so noble as the group soon discovers, as Magneto has just taken command of deadly missiles at Cape Canaveral with his powers of magnetism.

Stan Lee may have come up with the concept of mutants because he ran out of ideas for how to give regular people superpowers, but the X-Men have proved to be one of Marvel Comics’ most enduring groups of characters. A CGC 9.6 copy of this important comic sold for $807,300 in 2021.

4. Fantastic Four #1 (1961)

Scientist Reed Richards, pilot Ben Grimm, and siblings Sue and Johnny Storm have just embarked on a mission to space, which is interrupted by a storm of cosmic radiation. But instead of killing the quartet, they are imbued with superhuman powers. Upon returning to Earth, they decide to use their newfound abilities for good, and meet their first adversary in the Mole Man, who’s attacking New York City with his massive subterranean creatures.

This is it, folks. The comic that launched the Marvel Comics universe as we know it. Written by Stan Lee and drawn by iconic artist Jack Kirby, the success of this landmark comic proved to Marvel that superheroes were what the masses really wanted (up until, they mostly published humor, romance, and Western comics). So what does a CGC 9.6 copy of this important comic sell for? $2,040,000.

3. Marvel Comics #1 (1939)

A little bit of clarification is in order – before Marvel Comics was Marvel Comics, the publisher began as Timely Comics, then rebranded as Atlas Comics, and finally Marvel Comics in 1961. This particular comic was an anthology consisting of several stories that featured the debuts of Namor the Sub-Mariner and the android version of the Human Torch. The comic also featured various other stories in the crime, Western, and adventure genres (as well as a story including an early iteration of Ka-Zar).

Besides having the namesake of the comic book publisher that would become one of the most recognizable in the world, along with featuring the debuts of two major Marvel characters, Marvel Comics #1 also has the distinction of being the very first comic ever released by the iconic publisher. A CGC 9.2 copy sold for $2,427,777, and rightfully so.

2. Captain America Comics #1 (1941)

Captain America made his patriotic debut in the inaugural issue of his own series just before the U.S. got involved in WWII. Featuring the famous cover of the Star-Spangled Avenger punching Hitler in the face, this immortal comic book sees a frail Steve Rogers undergo an experiment that drastically increases his strength and agility, and it isn’t long before he and his pal Bucky Barnes take on Nazi spies and the villainous Red Skull.

The storyline is so beloved that it inspired the plot for 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The comic not only introduced the world to multiple characters who continue to appear in comics and on the big screen today but features the artwork of Jack Kirby, who’d go on to co-create countless other famous characters. Captain America Comics #1 CGC 9.4 sold for a hefty $3,120,000.

1. Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962)

Originally titled Amazing Adventures, and then Amazing Adult Fantasy, Amazing Fantasy was an anthology series that largely consisted of short fantastical stories, many of which had twist endings. However, it was the final issue of the series that introduced Peter Parker / Spider-Man to the world. The issue was so popular that within a year, the character was given his own dedicated series, and the rest is superhero history.

Little did writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko realize that their throwaway story about an awkward teenager who suddenly attains the abilities of a spider would one day become a landmark character in popular culture. And that’s why this comic book is so valuable, with a CGC 9.6 copy selling for an amazing $3,600,000, not only topping this list but holding the record for the most expensive comic book of all time.