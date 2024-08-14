Marvel’s Avengers Insider Shares Details on Cancelled She-Hulk Plans

Crystal Dynamics had big plans for Marvel’s Avengers, but a lot of the developer’s planned content had to be abandoned when support for the game came to an end in 2023. In the months leading up to that announcement, a number of reliable leaks were shared online, with multiple playable Avengers supposedly in various stages of development. One of those heroes would have been Jennifer Walters, better known as the hero She-Hulk. Thanks to some new information shared by the reliable insider Miller Ross, we now have a better idea of how She-Hulk would have been integrated into the game.

According to Ross, She-Hulk would have arrived in Season 2. The season would have featured operations for both Jen and the Winter Soldier, who ended up being the final character added to the game. Jen would have had some interesting interactions with the rest of the playable cast, as she would have had an attraction to Thor, possibly echoing their relationship in Jason Aaron’s run on the Avengers comic. Jen also would have had “the world’s biggest, greenest family feud” with her cousin, Bruce Banner. Finally, it seems that Jen’s boss fight would have featured a conflict with the Red Hulk.

She-Hulk’s fighting style in Marvel’s Avengers would have put a focus on grappling. The character would have been voiced by Krizia Bajos, who previously voiced Camila Vazquez in the Marvel’s Spider-Man games. Bajos also voiced Renee Montoya in Gotham Knights, as well as Batman: The Telltale Series.

Unfortunately, the She-Hulk content was not meant to be, and will never see the light of day. Following the game’s commercial failure, Crystal Dynamics was sold by Square Enix. Marvel’s Avengers was also delisted from storefronts last year, making it unavailable to anyone that did not purchase a physical copy of the game. It’s particularly sad for fans of She-Hulk, as the character hasn’t exactly made a lot of appearances in video games, even missing from big ensemble titles like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. Hopefully Jen Walters will get another chance to shine down the line, but it’s interesting to think about what might have been!

