Marvel Reveals a New Hulk (and He Comes From the Depths of Hell)

Marvel is introducing an all-new Hulk that calls Hell home. We’ve seen Green Hulks, Grey Hulks, and Red Hulks, but never has there been a Hulk that mixes unbridled rage with demonic hellfire. That’s all about to change in May’s Hellverine #6 with the debut of Hell Hulk. Hellverine stars Wolverine’s son Akihiro, aka Daken, who was resurrected as the Hellverine, a cross between Wolverine and Ghost Rider. Akihiro’s journey through the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe will bring him face-to-face with the Hell Hulk, which calls back to Wolverine’s first appearance in Incredible Hulk #180.

“Project Hellfire is a shadow program dedicated to studying and developing the science and technology of Hell. Their labs—located deep beneath the Pentagon, in a facility known as the Pentangle—have discovered something worrisome,” Hellverine writer Benjamin Percy said. “All around the globe, in isolated pockets, people are being driven to murderous rage, a threat to themselves and others. An investigation reveals a common factor unites these cases: the presence of the HELL HULK, a monster who gives off infectious waves of infernal power. A larger pattern is being uncovered, and only Hellverine can unpuzzle its meaning and put a stop to a demonic conspiracy that threatens the world.”

kendrick “kunkka” lim cover of hellverine #6

“It’s been so much fun to build up new mythologies for the Marvel Universe in HELLVERINE,” Percy said. “There’s a world beneath this one, with laboratories and monuments and missions and personalities of its own, and readers are learning about all of this alongside Akihiro. We gave you the fiery mashup of Ghost Rider and Wolverine that is Hellverine. Now we’re bringing some more toys to play with in this hot sandbox, including the Hell Hulk, who has (no surprise) a BIG story to accompany his smashing debut.”

Hellverine artist Raffaele Ienco came up with the design for Hell Hulk, and Ienco’s design sheet will also be available as a special variant cover of Hellverine #6. Percy offered praise for Ienco’s work on the series, stating, “Raffaele Ienco has been killing it on this ongoing—bringing the horror and thrills and emotions to the page—and I can’t wait for everyone to see the nightmarish art he’s drawing for this next exciting chapter.”

chris campana variant of hellverine #6

raffaele ienco design variant of hellverine #6

HELLVERINE #6

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

Variant Cover by CHRIS CAMPANA

Design Variant Cover by RAFFAELE IENCO

On Sale 5/14

Wolverine’s son Akihiro was recently resurrected, blazing a new trail through the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe as HELLVERINE. Now, a new demon emerges that will require every ounce of Akihiro’s new power to take down! It’s a hellish take on one of comic books’ most bitter rivalries as HELLVERINE is the only one standing in the way of HELL HULK’s violent rampage!

Sticking to its hellish roots, Hell Hulk looks like a giant red demon with two horns coming out of its head. Hell Hulk also has sharp bones/spikes penetrating its back, arms, and legs. Hell Hulk joins the Hulkverine and Hellverine as new additions to the Wolverine/Hulk mythos

Covers for Hellverine #6 are by Kendrick “Kunkka” Lim (main cover), Chris Campana (variant cover), and Raffaele Ienco (Hell Hulk design sheet). Hellverine #6 goes on sale May 14th, and make sure to give your thoughts on the Hell Hulk in the comments below!