Deadpool 3 Concept Art Shows More Wolverine Variants Including a Hulkverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is giving fans even more variants of Wolverine. This week features the release of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie, a deluxe art book that takes fans behind-the-scenes of Deadpool 3. It’s always fun to get to look behind the curtain and see what went into making these blockbuster projects, including a gallery of never-before-seen artwork. We’ve already seen a lot of concept art for Deadpool & Wolverine, but the upcoming art book reveals more Wolverine variants left on the cutting room floor. One in particular is an interesting mashup of Wolverine and The Incredible Hulk.

The Artbook Collector shared a video combing through the artwork for Deadpool & Wolverine. As you can see, there are several variants of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine that audiences saw in Deadpool & Wolverine, and some who never made the cut. There’s Weapon X Wolverine, Wolverine after he had his Adamantium ripped out of his body by Magneto, a Wolverine variant in soldier fatigues, Baby Wolverine, Patch alongside Hulk’s Joe Fixit persona, Ultimate Wolverine, and Wolverine in black leather from the X-Men movies. One small photo shows off a green Wolverine the size of the Hulk sporting Adamantium claws coming out of his fists.

image credit: the artbook collector via marvel studios

Marvel’s Hulkverine explained

image credit: marvel comics

You may think of Hulkverine as just a variant created for Deadpool & Wolverine, but the character actually exists in the comics. Though not a Wolverine variant, “Hulkverine” was actually codenamed Weapon H and is a former military mercenary named Clayton Cortez. Created by Greg Pak and Mike Deodato Jr., the Hulkverine was Weapon X’s attempt to make a super-soldier with Hulk and Wolverine’s DNA. Instead of getting samples of their DNA, Weapon X had to settle for Amadeus Cho’s Brawn and Old Man Logan DNA along with nanites taken from Lady Deathstrike. Weapon H also underwent the Adamantium-bonding process, giving him Adamantium claws and Hulk’s massive grey form.

Marvel also released a Hulkverines miniseries that pitted the Weapon H Hulkverine against the very heroes he was based off of: Hulk and Wolverine. Of course, the three heroes wind up battling each other, though Hulkverine is being secretly manipulated by The Leader. He later starred in other Marvel events like War of the Realms and Absolute Carnage, as well as a new volume of Savage Avengers.

