Marvel Releases New Ghost Rider Trailer

The Spirit of Vengeance is riding into his own series once again, with Marvel releasing a brand new trailer to give Ghost Rider fans more information about the upcoming comicbook from writer Ed Brisson and artist Aaron Kuder! The series, which will follow the brothers Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, will explore a brand new status quo for each, as well as new threats for the sibling Riders to face. What other surprises does Marvel unleash with this trailer?

Marvel shared the upcoming trailer on their Official Twitter Account revealing that Johnny’s new role as the king of hell, and Danny’s new occupation as a bar owner, are roles that they haven’t seen themselves in before, with various other problems riddling each of their lives:

It’s getting hot in here. 🔥 Ghost Rider returns in a new #1 helmed by @edbrisson and @AaronKuder, coming October 2! pic.twitter.com/R1syknee56 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 6, 2019

Obviously, there are a lot of different Spirits of Vengeance running around the Marvel 616 as we speak, with this series deciding to focus on the “old school” rather than the “new hotness” that is Robbie Reyes’ car wielding flame headed spirit. Currently, Reyes, who has a television series in the works at Hulu along with the son of Satan, Damian Hellstorm, is hanging out with the Avengers as a fully fledged member. While Blaze was made appearances in the book and is currently racing against Reyes for his power, this new series will add a brand new focus to both Johnny and his brother Dan.

The Ghost Rider mythology is an intense and intricate one, spanning decades and, at one time, being one of Marvel’s most popular series during the age of the “Midnight Sons”, a superhero team consisting entirely of supernatural heroes such as Blade, Morbius, and the Darkhold Redeemers. Hopefully, this upcoming comic series will return the Spirits of Vengeance to their rightful place within the Marvel roster!

What do you think of Marvel's trailer for the upcoming Ghost Rider series?

GHOST RIDER #1

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by AARON KUDER

Cover by AARON KUDER

ALL HELLS BREAK LOOSE!

The Brothers Ghost Rider are back! Johnny Blaze ain’t just the king of Hell—he’s the warden too. He’s the first line of defense between the demonic hordes trying to escape the joint and the lords of other hells making a play for his throne and all the power that comes with it – including a certain evil queen from his past! Meanwhile, Danny Ketch never wanted to be a Ghost Rider. Now that his brother’s in charge downstairs, Ketch must take on the duty of Earth’s Spirit of Vengeance full-time—no matter how much he’d rather be doing anything else… Superstar creative team ED BRISSON (EXTERMINATION) and AARON KUDER (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) redefine the Marvel Universe’s supernatural underbelly for a brutal new era! PLUS: the first installment of the Caretaker Chronicles! Forget everything you thought you knew!