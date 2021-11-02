Marvel Reveals Devil’s Reign: Spider-Man Series (Exclusive)

There’s never a dull moment in the Marvel Universe, but the Marvel heroes we know and love are about to go through a rough stretch during the upcoming Devil’s Reign. The Kingpin has been biding his time, consolidating his power, and collecting secrets on anyone and everyone, and now it’s time to put all of that work into action, and the Marvel Universe is not nearly ready for the chaos to come. The ripples of Kingpin’s plans will affect every hero and villain, including Spider-Man, and the fallout will put Spider-Man in a particularly dangerous position. Fans will explore what happens to Spider-Man in the new Devil’s Reign: Spider-Man three-issue series, and we’ve got your exclusive first look and details right here.

Devil’s Reign: Spider-Man #1 is being written by Anthony Piper and drawn by Ze Carlos with a cover by Carlos Gomez, and you can check out the awesome cover to the first issue in the image below.

“As a lifelong comic book nerd, I was already hyped about the opportunity to craft a story for possibly the most iconic superhero of all time, but to do so during one of the most interesting shake-ups in the character’s history is both thrilling and challenging, and something I’m excited to be a part of,” Piper said.

Devil’s Reign’s main series will be written by Chip Zdarsky and drawn by Marco Checchetto, and Zdarsky describes the storyline as a proper Marvel event.

“Our Daredevil plan just kept getting bigger and bigger, to the point where it would clearly affect the Marvel Universe in huge ways,” Zdarsky said. “Thankfully, Marvel recognized this as well and gave Marco and I the opportunity to tell the story on a massive stage with DEVIL’S REIGN! This is a proper Marvel event springing from the pages of Daredevil and I think all Marvel readers will love what’s coming!”

You can find the official description below.

DEVIL’S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 3)

ANTHONY PIPER (W)

ZÉ CARLOS (A)

Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

• The events of DEVIL’S REIGN #1-2 have put Spidey in an awful position.

• As if that weren’t enough, the newly returned ROSE has Spidey in his crosshairs and wants to prove that he’s badder than his dad, Kingpin, ever was.

