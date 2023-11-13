Marvel Reveals First Look at Original X-Men

The first five X-Men -- mutant youths Scott Summers/Cyclops, Hank McCoy/Beast, Warrner Worthington/Angel, Bobby Drake/Iceman, and Jean Grey/Marvel Girl, as assembled by Charles Xavier/Professor X -- return for a new adventure in Original X-Men #1 this December. Marvel.com has released a first look at the issue, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of X-Men #1, when Jack Kirby and Stan Lee introduced the X-Men to the Marvel Universe in 1963. In Original X-Men #1, writer Christos Gage and artist Greg Land tell the story of the Phoenix Force plucking the X-Men first class out of time for missions across the multiverse. Marvel has teased that the one-shot issue will explore themes first applied to the original five X-Men after Beast summoned teenaged Jean Grey, Scott Summers, Bobby Drake, Warrner Worthington, and himself, Hank McCoy, to the present during in Brian Michael Bendis' All-New X-Men series and beyond. They must again remind the adult versions of themselves of who they are. Here's the issue's synopsis:

"THE OG 5 ON AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE! Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Iceman and Angel – the first and greatest heroes to bear the X-Men name – once traveled into their own futures and reset the course of history. Now another multiversal mystery calls them forth. When the dust settles, one hero will remain, trapped in the world as we know it. With shocking surprise guests and heart-pounding twists and turns, Christos Gage and Greg Land kick off a story that will shake the whole MU!"

"It's up to them to find a way to either convince their older selves that they're making a horrible mistake, or somehow defeat these far more powerful versions of them," Gage told AiPT Comics when announcing Original X-Men #1. "Basically, it's about your younger, idealistic self coming into conflict with your older, jaded self who's made compromises and given up dreams in order to survive and do what they think is best, even if that means making hard choices along the way."

Original X-Men #1 goes on sale in comic book stores and digitally on December 20th. The Original X-Men #1 preview pages and solicitation information follow.