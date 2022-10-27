Marvel's New Secret Invasion Pulls Nick Fury Into a Skrull Conspiracy (Exclusive)

Nick Fury and Maria Hill are caught up in another Skrull conspiracy in Marvel's new Secret Invasion. The first Secret Invasion was a popular crossover event that launched in 2008-2009 by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu. It featured the alien-shapeshifting Skrulls infiltrating Earth, impersonating key figures and superheroes. Marvel Studios is even adapting Secret Invasion into an event series on Disney+ which is loosely based on the comics crossover. Marvel Comics is revisiting Secret Invasion to piggyback on the Disney+ series, and a preview of the first issue finds Nick Fury and Maria Hill reuniting for another Skrull investigation.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Secret Invasion #1 by Ryan North (Squirrel Girl), Francesco Mobili (Daredevil), Jordie Bellaire, and VC's Joe Caramagna. The exclusive preview kicks off with Nick Fury visiting a family in Iowa who just lost their father. However, the family believes the father is really alive, and the comatose body lying in front of them is actually a Skrull. Next, Nick Fury goes to see his close ally Maria Hill, who is now working with the C.I.A. While we don't learn why the family believes a Skrull is impersonating their father, or even how they've heard of Skrulls, the preview cuts off with Nick Fury breaking the terrible news that the father is really dead.

What Is Marvel's Sequel to Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion is a five-issue limited series from writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mobili. The first Secret Invasion storyline revealed that a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls had infiltrated the Marvel Universe years back, replacing key figures (heroes, villains, officials) with deep-cover operatives. Earth's heroes had to figure out who was who in time to stop an all-out Skrull invasion from both within their ranks, and outer space.

North previously teased that this will be a "continuation" of the events that the first Secret Invasion set in motion.

"It's a sequel in that it takes place in the same Marvel Universe as the first one and everyone in the story remembers the first one happening, but it's more of a standalone story because they've all learned from that adventure and aren't interested in seeing it go the same way twice, where they almost lose the Earth to alien invaders," Ryan North told IGN. "You don't have to have any of the 2008 series to enjoy this, of course – the book tells you all you need to know – but if you have there's a few little callbacks you'll catch."

This new iteration of Secret Invasion will also focus on Maria Hill. "This is really Maria's story," North explained. "I see her as this really competent, really clever woman who's great at her job, which just happens to sometimes be protecting Earth from shape-shifting alien invaders. What interested me is seeing how an alien invasion story would play out if A) Earth knew what the Skrulls had done before, and B) used the time since then to prepare."

The exclusive preview of Secret Invasion #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 2nd.