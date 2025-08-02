Marvel Just Gave an MCU Favorite a Surprising New Power

A Marvel Cinematic Universe fan-favorite has a new power that nobody knew about until now. Gauging the power levels of different heroes in the MCU can be a difficult thing, especially when you factor in gods like Thor and Loki. There’s also Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel… the list goes on and on. The good guys have some major firepower at their disposal, and that doesn’t even factor in some of the newbies who debuted during Phases Four and Five. But when one of these individuals starts displaying a new power, it’s best to stand up and take notice.

WARNING: Spoilers for Spider-Man vs. The Sinister Sixteen #1 below.

Spider-Man vs. The Sinister Sixteen #1 comes from the creative team of J. Michael Straczynski, Phil Noto, and VC’s Ariana Maher. It features Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson going out for a romantic dinner at a fancy French restaurant that’s hard to reserve a table at. Just as the couple thinks they’re going to have a romantic dinner alone, they’re surprised to see Thor and She-Hulk walk in together. It seems they have also made reservations, with Peter and Thor struggling to keep Peter’s secret identity of Spider-Man from She-Hulk.

Once Peter and Mary Jane get seated, a strange thing starts happening… more and more heroes and villains start showing up. We’ve got Doctor Strange and Clea, Doctor Octopus Loki, Magneto, Black Bolt and Medusa, The Leader, Mystique and Destiny, Squirrel Girl, Kingpin and Typhoid Mary, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, the list goes on and on. It seems the restaurant owner is trying to get out of debt, so he’s hoping a superhero fight will break out that destroys the restaurant so he can collect the insurance money. Of course, that’s exactly what happens, and the aftermath is where an MCU hero’s new power is revealed.

She-Hulk Can Hear a Moth Sneeze With Her Super Hearing

image credit: marvel comics

Chef Renaud Georges Antoine Dubois and his girlfriend do their best to get the heroes and villains to fight, like “accidentally” spilling a glass of wine on Kingpin. However, the customers just want a non-dramatic night out for dinner, so they’re actually on their best behavior. Doctor Strange rewinds time to remove the wine spilled on Kingpin, for example, with everyone applauding. However, with this many combustible elements all packed into a room together, fireworks will eventually go off.

When Eddie Brock accidentally spits his food out after laughing at cat videos on his phone, it lands on another patron, and the fighting begins. It’s every man and woman for themselves, with Bistro Du Jardin left in shambles. It’s everything Chef Renaud hoped for, with one rather large exception: She-Hulk overheard Chef Renaud’s discussion about getting the heroes and villains to fight.

You see, in addition to having enhanced strength, speed, and healing, She-Hulk can also hear really, really good. It also helps when it’s a quiet setting, like in a restaurant. She-Hulk jokes that on a good day, she can hear a moth sneeze. While She-Hulk overheard Chef Renaud plotting for the restaurant’s destruction, she didn’t intervene because she didn’t want to cause the kind of incident they just experienced. But as an office of the court, She-Hulk is required to turn that information over to the police.

Chef Renaud’s girlfriend is a clever one, though, so she has evidence that it wasn’t her idea. She pulled out a recorder with audio of Chef Renaud claiming ownership of the plan. She wants to cut a deal and wants She-Hulk to help her.

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+. The series debuted in 2022 to mixed reviews, and appears to be one of the many Marvel shows released during this era that probably won’t get a second season. There was also behind-the-scenes drama involving the VFX artists being overworked. Since She-Hulk has to be rendered through CGI, that meant a lot of overtime and crunch being put on the creatives. There were rumors that She-Hulk was going to be in Captain America: Brave New World, but that never ended up happening. As far as when fans will see She-Hulk again in the MCU remains a mystery for now.

Whenever She-Hulk does show up again, Marvel would be wise to utilize her hidden power of super-hearing.