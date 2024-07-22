Marvel’s She-Hulk Season 2: Producer Teases Ideas for New Episodes

It has been nearly two years since the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel Studios’ live-action Disney+ series that introduced Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to mainstream audiences. At the time of this writing, She-Hulk still has yet to be renewed for more episodes, and Maslany is not confirmed to be reprising her role in any upcoming MCU project, but fans of the character are definitely excited to see what the future might hold. While speaking to ComicBook about Deadpool & Wolverine, She-Hulk producer Wendy Jacobson teased the array of ways — both weirder and more street-level — that Jen Walters’ story could continue.

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” Jacobson revealed. “I mean, if we’re doing more She-Hulk… What I love about She-Hulk is just kind of being in this character’s everyday life. It’s a woman in her thirties, trying to navigate her life and her career and her friendships, and oh, she just happens to also be able to turn into a Hulk. So, I think I would love to explore more of that. There’s also a run in the comics where she goes into space and she’s adjudicating cases for the Living Tribunal. So, I either want to be super, super grounded in L.A. or I want to take her out into the multiverse, or into the universe.”

Will She-Hulk Get a Season 2?

A lot of questions have loomed around the Marvel Cinematic Universe future of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, especially as Maslany has not been confirmed to reprise her role, and a second season of the show has yet to be greenlit. In an interview earlier this year, Maslany revealed that she doesn’t think She-Hulk is getting a second season. It should be noted that Maslany has previously offered misleading information regarding She-Hulk, even denying that she was cast shortly after the news was initially made public.

“I don’t think so,” Maslany answered. “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like ‘no thanks.’”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.