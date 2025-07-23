Spider-Man Crashes an Awkward Dinner Date Between Two Powerful Avengers (Exclusive)

It’s hard for two Avengers to have a quiet dinner date when Spider-Man is around. Having intimate relationships as a superhero can get complicated real quick, especially when you factor in secret identities. Spider-Man’s most infamous relationship is with Mary Jane Watson, whom he was once married to. They’ve been close to reconnecting on several occasions, but it just isn’t in the cards so far. The Avengers are no strangers to romantic relationships, and even seeing two of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes out on a date can cause sparks to fly. The only problem is when Spider-Man gets in the way of it happening.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Spider-Man vs. The Sinister Sixteen #1 by J. Michael Straczynski, Phil Noto, and VC’s Ariana Maher. The comic kicks off with Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson going out to dinner at the “best French restaurant in Manhattan,” according to MJ. Peter had to pull some strings to even get a table reserved, getting Iron Man’s assistant to make a reservation for four and then cancel Tony Stark at the last minute so Peter and MJ could be alone.

Peter and MJ appear to have the whole restaurant to themselves until Thor and She-Hulk walk in together. Before Thor can properly introduce She-Hulk, she says that she’s only a friend to Thor, who has other ideas. She-Hulk recognizes Mary Jane from her print work, while MJ recognizes She-Hulk from commercials. She-Hulk asks how Thor knows Peter, which leads to a comical moment of Thor trying to think of a lie that doesn’t expose Peter’s secret identity as Spider-Man. Thor ultimately comes up with Peter being a consultant for the Avengers, and he consults about whatever the Avengers need consultation for.

Mary Jane tries to ask if Thor and She-Hulk are out on a date, and they both give different answers. Thor says yes while She-Hulk says no. “It’s… complicated,” She-Hulk says. Thor says he was consoling She-Hulk after someone she was seeing disappeared somewhere in deep space. A table became available at the restaurant, and here they are. The preview of Spider-Man vs. The Sinister Sixteen #1 ends with Mary Jane seeing another surprising character enter the restaurant off-page.

Spider-Man vs. The Sinister Sixteen #1 is the conclusion of J. Michael Straczynski’s action-packed one-shots that pair unlikely characters together in either unexpected team-ups for thrilling showdowns. Previous entries featured Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon, and Nick Fury vs Fin Fang Foom. Spider-Man vs. The Sinister Sixteen features heroes and villains from every corner of the Marvel Universe.

Spider-Man and Mary Jane’s night out is interrupted when an assortment of villains and heroes all show up at the same restaurant. “One of the most common tropes in the super hero world is that of the amount of destruction that comes when heroes and villains lock horns,” Straczynski said. “We all accept that it just happens. This led to thinking: What if the owner of a popular restaurant has run it into the ground and needs the place to be destroyed for the insurance money, and invites a ton of heroes and villains to dine all at the same time in the hope that a fight breaks out? What if initially everyone tries to stay calm to enjoy the experience, but sooner or later, with that roster… the storm comes.”

“It became a great opportunity to shove a truckload of characters, good and evil, into one room at the same time, and watch the situation deteriorate into chaos,” he continued. “Given the mandate of this book, to show unlikely combinations, this was the ultimate and only possible conclusion: put everyone into one 30-page story, roll in a grenade, and see what happens. This was probably the most fun book to write, and one of the funniest. So appreciative of Marvel giving me this chance to just write whatever the heck I wanted, and come up with fun stories with unlikely associations.”

Spider-Man vs. The Sinister Sixteen #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 30th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!