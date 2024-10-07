With great power comes great responsibility... so what comes with eight extra lives? In 8 Deaths of Spider-Man — the new storyline that kicks off Joe Kelly (Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII) and Ed McGuinness' (Hulk) run in Amazing Spider-Man #61 in November — Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom delegates a great responsibility to the webhead: die saving the world from the Scions of Cyttorak. The god of destruction empowers the Juggernaut and the likes of Cyrios, Cyra, and Callix, so Spider-Man will need a magic-powered suit of armor and spare lives to battle Cyttorak's crimson forces.

Marvel Comics released a four-page preview of the issue (below) showing the Doomed Spider-Man — wielding green, spell-casting webs — battling the first Scion of Cyttorak. The issue goes on sale November 13th.

(Photo: The Amazing Spider-Man #61 cover by Ed McGuinness. - Marvel Comics)

The synopsis: "The world has changed, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to…SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save (!?) the world. True believer, they won't be enough… "