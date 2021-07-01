Marvel's SWORD Preview Teases New Alliances and Chaos in The Last Annihilation Tie-In (Exclusive)

✖

The Marvel Universe marches towards a new Annihilation as an unknown enemy plans to reshape this world into something of their own design, and it will impact every single person in the universe. So, it's easy to understand why it would be on S.W.O.R.D.'s radar, but that's far from the only thing they're in the middle of. We get a look at several of those other threads in S.W.O.R.D. #7, including the follow-up conversation between Dr. Doom and the new Regent of Sol herself Storm. S.W.O.R.D. #7 is an official tie-in to The Last Annihilation, and we've got your exclusive first look at the issue right here.

Those who have been keeping up with the Hellfire Gala know that Marvel's mutants revealed they moved Arakko from Earth to Mars, establishing it as the new capital of the Sol system. The display of power was impressive as well, as they showed that with a small team of mutants they could terraform an actual planet. That new planet needed someone to represent it, and Storm was a natural choice to step into that role.

Doom was, let's say not thrilled with another planet-sized power being thrown into the mix, nor was he excited to meet the new Regent of Sol, but from the preview, it seems they are being cordial. In fact, Doom even offered a toast and Storm looks to be smiling, so maybe this will be a productive meeting after all.

Then we move over to another part of the galaxy, where things are far less peaceful and serene. Emperor Hulkling and a small force don't get too long to take a breath, as a number of portals open up around them. An ambush awaits them as enemies step out of each one, and the number one goal immediately becomes survival. After seeing what he pulled off in Empyre though, he's got the skills and the power to make it happen.

Writer Al Ewing has big plans for The Last Annihilation, and both S.W.O.R.D. and Guardians of the Galaxy will have a major part to play.

"GUARDIANS and S.W.O.R.D. have been building their own unique gravity for a while now, and in space, when two objects have gravity, there's a pretty good chance they'll crash into each other - or get sucked into the orbit of something even bigger,” Ewing says. “Marvel Space these days is a fragile coalition of worlds that chose peace over war, a little bubble of hope in a cruel void - but there's an enemy nobody ever suspected readying an attack that'll either cement all those frail alliances or tear them to pieces."

You can find the official description for S.W.O.R.D. #7 below.

"THE MORNING AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE...The Hellfire Gala is over...but not all the guests have gone home. Victor Von Doom is staying for dinner. He’s chatting to an old friend in a very new setting — about thrones, empires, magic, Mysterium...and the LAST ANNIHILATION!"

S.W.O.R.D. #7 hits comic stores and digital platforms on July 28th.

