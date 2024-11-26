Marvel Trailer Unleashes Ultimate Wolverine, Reveals More Mutants

No one is safe from the Maker’s Ultimate Weapon: Wolverine. Marvel Comics on Tuesday released a new look at Ultimate Wolverine, the next title in Marvel’s relaunched Ultimate line from writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and artist Alessandro Cappuccio (Moon Knight). The creative team will make their Ultimate Universe debut in Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1, due out December 11, which introduces Ultimate Nick Fury (in a story by Ultimates writer Deniz Camp and Dead X-Men artist Jonas Scharf) and Ultimate Wolverine in a prelude story by Condon and Cappuccio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this reality, the man known as James Howlett/Logan isn’t Weapon X, but the Winter Soldier: a muzzled, mind-wiped mutant assassin in the service of the Rasputins and the Eurasian Republic (formerly Russia, one of the seven major territories under the control of the Maker’s Council).

The trailer shows the Winter Soldier Wolverine in a feral fight with members of the Maker’s Council — Piotr Rasputin (Colossus), Illyana Rasputina (Magik), and Arkady Rossovich (Omega Red) — and reveals glimpses of his origin story as a weapon commissioned by the Maker (the evil Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe).



Ultimate Wolverine will introduce two new mutants to the Ultimate Universe: the blue-skinned shape-shifter Mystique, a mutant freedom fighter for The Opposition, and the teleporter priest Kurt Wagner, a.k.a. Nightcrawler.

“When [editor] Wil Moss called me and asked me if I wanted to take on this title, I jumped at the chance and immediately had an idea of what to do with it,” Condon said. “I’m bringing my essence of storytelling from That Texas Blood to the Marvel Universe with Wolverine, looking back at what came before and bringing us something new.”

“You might notice that there’s a Red Star on his costume and you might wonder why,” he continued. “If you look at that mask, there’s a muzzle on him, and that’s because he’s wild.”

Ultimate Winter Soldier will debut in the pages of the Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 one-shot (Dec. 11) before returning in Ultimate Wolverine #1 (Jan. 15) as part of year two of the Ultimate Universe.

Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER’S ARRIVAL! Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker’s Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren’t the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down… This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters!

On sale: Dec. 11, 2024

Ultimate Wolverine #1

THE MAKER’S ULTIMATE WEAPON! From rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and MOON KNIGHT powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio comes the story of the ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker’s world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask?

On sale: Jan. 15, 2025

Ultimate Wolverine #2

THE MAKER’S COUNCIL AND THEIR ULTIMATE WEAPON! Colossus, Omega Red, and Magik put the Ultimate Wolverine to the test by seeing how well he handles the Opposition, a group fighting for mutant liberation!

On sale: Feb. 19, 2025