Marvel Teases New Look for Venom

vThe conclusion of Venom War will give the new Venom host a new look. The new event series recently started, and has already thrown readers a major curveball in its opening issue as Spider-Man has reunited with the Venom symbiote. But at its core, Venom War is a battle between father and son, with Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock vying for the sole possession of the Venom moniker. Several heroes and villains like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Deadpool, Carnage, Agent Anti-Venom, Red Goblin, and more will take part in Venom War, and Marvel is teasing that whoever walks away from the event as Venom will have an updated costume.

Marvel released a teaser for November’s Venom War #5, the final issue of the event by writer Al Ewing and artist Iban Coello. “The Victor of Venom War Emerges With an All-New Look!” the press release reads. “Al Ewing and Iban Coello’s VENOM WAR concludes in November. The victor of the symbiote showdown will debut an all-new look. Keep an eye out this week for more details!”

The figure on the cover of Venom War #5 is blacked out, but they appear to have sharp claws on their hands with some type of cape or symbiote tendrils coming off its back or shoulder area. There’s really not much to take away from the graphic, except that whoever is the new Venom will have some mass and muscle about them, sticking to the Venom theme of when Eddie Brock first bonded with the symbiote.

What is Marvel’s Venom War about?

“LAST VENOM STANDING! The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom!” Marvel’s description of Venom War reads. “Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! From heavyweight talent champions Ewing and Coello comes a Battle for the ‘Biote like you’ve never seen!”

“This is what we’ve been building to since the start of this wild and way-out symbiote odyssey – the fateful confrontation between father and son!” Venom writer Al Ewing explained. “Where better to have it than inside the squared circle? And who better to bring this all-action epic to the page with than my old buddy Iban Coello? I’m tellin’ ya, goo believer — this is vehemently varied Venom violence like never viewed, and only one host can wear the symbiote when the dust settles! Who’s it gonna be?”

Stay tuned later this week for more information on Venom War.