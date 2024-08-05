Black Widow Reveals Her New Venom Costume

Black Widow just debuted a new costume courtesy of her Venom symbiote. Natasha Romanoff has been many things in her lifetime, from a Russian spy to a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Her newest transition is part of the Venom franchise after becoming the host of an alien symbiote. Black Widow’s symbiote is young, and they’re both adapting to their new normal. However, a Venom War is brewing between Eddie Brock and his son Dylan Brock, and every symbiote in the Marvel Universe, including Black Widow, will take part in it. However, before it officially begins, Black Widow is getting a costume upgrade.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Black Widow: Venomous #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Black Widow: Venomous #1 comes from the creative team of Erica Schultz, Luciano Vecchio, David Curiel, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC’s Ariana Maher. It features Black Widow taking her symbiote under her wing and giving it a crash course in the type of training she grew up with. The goal is to forge the duo into a lean mean fighting machine, capable of taking out an Alchemax abomination of symbiote and science, dubbed symbiotech.

They start in the training in the infamous Red Room, but quickly move on to a more personal touch. Black Widow uses prominent figures in her life like Bucky Barnes (The Revolution), Spider-Woman, Hawkeye, Nick Fury, and Agent Phil Coulson, to complete the symbiote’s training. Once done, the symbiote merges back with Black Widow, and we see the new costume they’ve created.

Black Widow’s new costume revealed in Venom War prelude.

What is Venom War about?

“LAST VENOM STANDING! The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom!” Marvel’s description of Venom War reads. “Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! From heavyweight talent champions Ewing and Coello comes a Battle for the ‘Biote like you’ve never seen!”

“This is what we’ve been building to since the start of this wild and way-out symbiote odyssey – the fateful confrontation between father and son!” Venom writer Al Ewing explained. “Where better to have it than inside the squared circle? And who better to bring this all-action epic to the page with than my old buddy Iban Coello? I’m tellin’ ya, goo believer — this is vehemently varied Venom violence like never viewed, and only one host can wear the symbiote when the dust settles! Who’s it gonna be?”