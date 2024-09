Insert coin and select your heroes: Marvel vs. Capcom is covering Marvel Comics. The publisher has announced that upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, X-Men, and more titles will feature artist Bengus' original Marvel vs. Capcom character illustrations in a new line of variant covers rolling out in December. The 11-cover series features a lineup of individual Marvel heroes and villains as they appear in the Capcom-produced fighting games, which will be collected in the upcoming Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

The collection — which is available digitally September 12th on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, physically on consoles on November 22nd, and on Xbox One in 2025 — includes the games X-Men: Children of the Atom (1994), Marvel Super Heroes (1996), X-Men vs. Street Fighter (1996), Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter (1997), Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes (1998), Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes (2000), and the side-scrolling action game The Punisher (1993).

Marvel will spotlight the Capcom versions of Captain America, Cyclops, Doctor Doom, Iron Man, Psylocke, Rogue, Spider-Man, Storm, Thanos, Venom, and Wolverine on their respective comic books, which will release as follows:

On Sale 12/4

ALL-NEW VENOM #1 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS

AVENGERS #21 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS

INFINITY WATCH #1 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS

WOLVERINE #4 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS

X-MEN #8 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS



On Sale 12/11

UNCANNY X-MEN #7 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS



On Sale 12/18

CAPTAIN AMERICA #16 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS

FANTASTIC FOUR #27 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS

X-MEN #9 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS



On Sale 12/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS

IRON MAN #3 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Variant Cover by BENGUS