Marvel Reveals New Look At Hulk as the Herald of Galactus

Hulk is the strongest herald there is. Marvel Comics announced a series of one-shots that imagines the Hulk and other Marvel heroes — Spider-Gwen, Moon Knight, and Rogue and Gambit of the X-Men — as heralds of Galactus, the planet-consuming Devourer of Worlds. Rather than empower Norrin Radd of the planet Zenn-La as the Silver Surfer, Sky-Rider of the Spaceways, Galactus will use the Power Cosmic to turn Bruce Banner into the Herald Hulk: Smasher of the Spaceways.

Written by Mat Groom (Ultraman X The Avengers) and drawn by Lan Medina (Gamma Flight), What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk? #1 features a cover by artist Ron Lim. The legendary Silver Surfer and Infinity trilogy artist designed the cosmic-powered versions of Spider-Gwen, Gambit, Rogue, Moon Knight, and Hulk, whose “Silver Hulk” form features on the Ron Lim Design Variant cover below.

On sale Jan. 1, the first of the five-issue one-shots series will highlight Galactus across variant covers from Frank Miller (Daredevil), Ryan Brown (Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt), Stephen Platt (Cable), and Mark Bagley (Ultimate Spider-Man), paying homage to the classic cover of 1962’s Tales to Astonish #34. See them below.

What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk? #1 will be followed by issues starring Gambit (by Josh Trujillo and Manuel Garcia), Moon Knight (by Alex Segura and Scot Eaton & Cam Smith), Rogue (by Ann Nocenti and Stephen Bryne), and Spider-Gwen (by Kalinda Vazquez and Daniel Picciotto) releasing weekly throughout January.

What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk? #1

Galactus has conscripted Earth’s strongest warrior – the Incredible Hulk – into his service. But what will turn out to be the bigger mistake: trying to direct the fury of the Green Goliath… or giving the great mind of Bruce Banner a cosmic problem to solve?

On sale: Jan. 1, 2025

What If…? Galactus Transformed Gambit? #1

Gambit is the most charismatic, most heroic and most capable thief on Earth – which is exactly how he grabs the attention of the Devourer of Worlds! With the Power Cosmic flowing through his veins, Gambit is unstoppable, but is he clever enough to steal the unstealable? Prepare for a heist, mon ami, one like the Multiverse has never seen before!

On sale: Jan. 8, 2025

What If…? Galactus Transformed Moon Knight? #1

When Khonshu, the Moon God, and Galactus, the World-Devourer, clash, Moon Knight is caught in the middle! To keep the peace, Moon Knight becomes the newest herald of Galactus – but his alters cause the Power Cosmic to manifest in startling new ways! Unless Moon Knight can conquer his new powers – and a few former heralds – the Earth itself faces extinction!

On sale: Jan. 15, 2025

What If…? Galactus Transformed Rogue? #1

When a young Rogue uses her mutant power to absorb the Silver Surfer’s Power Cosmic, the entire course of her storied history is forever changed! Now the rebellious mutant has been blessed with unimaginable power – but also the burden of serving as Galactus’ new herald. Rocket into space along with this iconic X-Man – it’s going to be a bumpy ride!

On sale: Jan. 22, 2025

What If…? Galactus Transformed Spider-Gwen? #1

After coming to the aid of a wounded herald of Galactus, Spider-Gwen is empowered and enlisted in the service of the World-Devourer! But despite her new role surveying the galaxy, Gwen can’t help her heroic streak. So when she encounters a world reminiscent of her home, will she ally with its alien residents and attempt to battle one of the cosmos’ greatest forces?!

On sale: Jan. 29, 2025

What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk? #1 Frank Miller Variant Cover

What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk? #1 Stephen Platt Variant Cover

What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk? #1 Ryan Brown Variant Cover

What If…? Galactus Transformed Hulk? #1 Mark Bagley Variant Cover