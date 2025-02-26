Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo’s Wolverine run is about legacy. Since Marvel Comics relaunched the long-running comic in September, the mutant known as Logan has faced an onslaught of enemies new and old — including Silas Burr, a.k.a. Cyber, Logan’s former drill sergeant more than a century ago — who have answered the call of the Adamantine: the Metal of the Gods. Adamantium-laced Cyber, Lady Deathstrike, Constrictor, and the cyborg Donald Pierce of the Reavers have all been possessed by this force that seeks to rid the Earth of the “false metal” adamantium.

Videos by ComicBook.com

February’s Wolverine #6 revealed the return of the immortal Romulus, who has been manipulating Logan’s life since he was born James Howlett in the late 19th century.

The issue, “Lineage,” ended with Romulus confronting Logan and his kin: his cloned daughter, Laura Kinney. According to Marvel, April’s Wolverine #8 (legacy issue #400) finally reveals the “lore-shattering” Adamantine and contains “several key appearances and revelations that will define Logan’s adventures moving forward,” including what the publisher teases is “a surprise return from Logan’s past that no reader will see coming.”

“A big anniversary issue is always a great excuse to go crazy with reveals and unveilings, and we’ve taken that to heart here,” Ahmed said in a statement.

In the over-sized Wolverine #400, Ahmed teased, “An old enemy drives Logan’s new pupil the Wendigo to the brink, Logan finally comes face to face with the cryptic entity known as the Adamantine, and a stunning new family revelation plants the seeds for the next chaotic chapter of Logan’s life.”

Following these revelations, Wolverine #9 will return to where it all started: Logan’s origins at the Howlett Estate in Alberta, Canada.

Wolverine #7 (Legacy #399)

GO FOR THE GOLD METAL! The ADAMANTINE saga reaches new heights, with a shock twist and surprising return you’ll have to read to believe! The GOLDEN metal means death for WOLVERINE…but is it also the world’s salvation? Collectors’ note: A key appearance is contained in this issue. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

On sale: March 5

Wolverine #8 (Legacy #400)

CELEBRATING 400 ISSUES OF WOLVERINE WITH THE FIGHT OF HIS LIFE! A massive issue you cannot afford to miss! WOLVERINE faces off with the ADAMANTINE! The WENDIGO is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine’s past emerges – and the Wolverine story you never thought you’d see begins here! PLUS: A special celebratory bonus story by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON! Note: Several key appearances are contained in this issue. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

On sale: April 16

Wolverine #9 (Legacy #401)

YOU CAN’T GO HOME AGAIN… LOGAN begins his new quest after the shocking events of last month’s anniversary issue. First stop brings him back to the HOWLETT ESTATE…but he ain’t alone! HARPOON and VERTIGO have designs on WOLVERINE…and they’re not the only ones! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

On sale: May 14