Marvel Reveals Wolverine Becoming Dark Phoenix

Marvel is turning Wolverine into a Dark Phoenix, and it's a gruesome sight. Last week, Marvel Comics released the first issue of its Jean Grey series, a part of the Fall of X. The comic continues Jean's story after her brutal death during Orchis' attack on the Hellfire Gala, with Jean's mind running through her history and examining alternate paths her life could have taken. In the first issue, Jean considered the moment that she and the other time-displaced original X-Men returned to their proper era and what might have happened if she hadn't erased their memories of the future, leading to Jean becoming a Magneto-like figure.

In Jean Grey #2 (by writer Louise Simonson and artist Bernard Chang), Jean considers what may be the darkest time in her life, the moment that the phoenix replaced her and later turned into Dark Phoenix. Based on the new preview Marvel has released (via AIPT), it seems Wolverine will play the role of Phoenix host instead, and his transformation is a bit more horrific than Jean's. You can see the preview page below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In Jean Grey #2, "THE DARKEST PERIOD IN JEAN GREY'S HISTORY! The Dark Phoenix has haunted Jean Grey since it emerged from Jamaica Bay. But what if the Phoenix had chosen...someone else? The love story of Cyclops and Jean Grey is one of the most beloved in Marvel Comics' history. Now witness a legendary creator break their hearts – and their minds. But this is no what if. Jean Grey is not where she is meant to be...and neither is the rest of mutantkind. Stunning secrets will be revealed as Jean Grey lays the groundwork for her next shocking appearance in Fall of X!"

Jean Grey #2 goes on sale on September 27th. Solicitation information follows.

(Photo: Jean Grey #2 variant by Walter Simonson and Laura Martin)