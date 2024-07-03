When Wolverine’s claws come out, there will be blood. Marvel Studios’ R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine contains “strong bloody violence” and gore, according to the MPA’s official rating — and Marvel Comics is following suit with a violent new comic titled Wolverine: Revenge. Written by Ultimate Spider-Man scribe Jonathan Hickman and drawn by former Batman artist Greg Capullo, who returned to Marvel last year with a blood-covered Wolverine variant cover, their five-issue series will receive red band editions with “explicit content” not included in the standard version.

Marvel on Wednesday revealed the covers for its red band Wolverine: Revenge comic, which you can see below. Like the graphic red band versions of Marvel’s vampire event Blood Hunt, these hardcore cuts — also containing exclusive pages and “elevated violence” — will be polybagged with a “reader discretion advised” label.

The blood-soaked series will pit Wolverine against a cadre of foes who will turn his world upside down, including Sabretooth, Omega Red, Deadpool, and more. A beaten and bloodied Logan only has one thought on his mind: revenge!



Capullo provides the interior artwork and standard cover, as well as the bloodier red band variant. The just-revealed variant covers feature artwork by Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine), Pablo Villalobos (Uncanny X-Men), Mark Brooks (X-Men: Forever), Takashi Okazaki (Spider-Punk: Arms Race), David Nakayama (Spider-Gwen: Smash), John Giang (Invincible Iron Man), Sean Galloway (Venom), and Stanley “Artgerm” Lau (Spider-Woman).

“I’ve finally returned home to Marvel, and I’m ready to raise someHell. And, who better to do that with than the Hitman Hickman?” Capullo said of the series. “To celebrate, Marvel has removedthe fences and let us off our leash so that we can bring the mostvicious and punishing Wolverine story possible to the fans this summer. Ihope they’re prepared.”

“Well, obviously it’s such a privilege to get to work with a legendlike Greg,” Hickman added. “When we first talked about the project, ournumber one concern was taking the readers on a high-octane,no-hold-barred Wolverine story that was a proper celebration of both thecharacter and Greg returning to Marvel. And like he said, the bossescut us loose and the result is an absolutely wild book. Honestly can’twait for everyone to get to check it out.”

Wolverine: Revenge #1 goes on sale August 21st. See the lineup of variant covers below.

