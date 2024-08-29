X-Men’s Weirdest Villain Gets Surprising Redesign From Marvel

The X-Men are known for having a somewhat strange assortment of villains – from the “evil mutants” like Magneto and Apocalypse to anti-mutant organizations run by humans (Orchis) or killer machines (Sentinels). Of course, X-Men has never been afraid to leave Earth behind and go cosmic with its conflicts, and there have been plenty of strange sci-fi-style galactic threats for them to face. As the X-Men comics now enter their “From the Ashes” reboot, one of their most eccentric intergalactic foes is getting a freaky new design!

IN NYX #2 picks up the story of Laura Kinney / Wolverine and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel both walking their respective paths of investigation into some of the dark new threats young mutants are facing in NYC. Kamala has been on the trail of the anti-mutant group the Truthseekers, while Wolverine has been tracking down the group abducting dozens of innocent mutants off the street, at the behest of a mysterious “Mr. Friend.”

One encounter with an alleged “victim” reveals that the missing mutants aren’t being abducted – they are seeking out assistance from Mr. Friend, via his lieutenant, a mutant named “Local.” Laura goes “undercover” as a “Scratch” a petty criminal and makes contact with Local, asking to meet the boss.

Local puts Laura through several criminal initiations – stealing a car, and then pulling off a brazen heist from Empire State University. The jobs are enough to get Laura a meeting with the boss – but “Mr. Friend,” turns out to be someone the X-Men know all too well…

Wolverine vs Mojo in NYX #2

“Mr. Friend turns out to be none other than X-Men villain Mojo, who is using a human (mutant?) corpse as his personal puppet avatar. Mojo has slithered his way into Earth to create a “mutant growth hormone” he can corner the market on. Wolverine pops claws and tries to throw down with Mojo – but Laura learns that the grotesque slaver is much more formidable than he looks; between his size, ferocity, and cybernetic enhancements, Mojo nearly sears the flesh off of Laura’s bones and sends her running away in defeat. At the end of the issue, Wolverine admits that she needs help, and goes to reconnect with Kamala and others (Anole, Sophie Cuckoo) to face Mojo again, with backup.

Mojo has been a consistent villain in his design – fate, yellow, slug-like – he’s basically Marvel’s Jabba the Hutt. However, NYX has given Mojo a more active-looking design, with his cybernetics, armor, leather wristbands and a long, spiked, cybernetic tail. Between the fight with Wolverine and the freaky way he uses “Mr. Friend” as a meat puppet, Mojo has never seemed more frightening or formidable.

