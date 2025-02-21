Marvel Is Already Changing Its X-Men Plans (Which May Be for the Best)

Plans are changing over in the X-Men corner of the Marvel Universe. The X-Men franchise relaunched after the Fall of X with the tagline X-Men: From the Ashes. X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, and Exceptional X-Men were the three flagship titles, with several more joining them as the months moved on. Familiar names like X-Force and X-Factor put new spins on those X-teams, with NYX following Ms. Marvel, Laura Kinney (Wolverine), and other young mutants building a community for mutants in New York City. As we get closer to the summer months, it appears that a number of these X-Men spinoff comics are going to be ending.

Marvel’s solicitations for May 2025 have started to come out, revealing that NYX, X-Force, and possibly X-Factor are all ending with their 10th issues. The number 10 is typically the minimum guaranteed number of issues for a planned ongoing series. This would leave Uncanny X-Men, X-Men, and Phoenix as the three series surviving past their 10th issues. We have to wait and see if Extraordinary X-Men and the solo ongoings survive the cull at 10.

X-Force writer Geoffrey Thorne confirmed the title’s status in a post on CBR’s Community forum. “Yeah. Sadly… we’re done at #10. Not sure why,” he wrote. When a fan asked if readers would get closure, he added, “You will get a real ‘the end.” But you will also miss about 5 issues of what would have got us there. Should be interesting. The art looks amazing. The writing…?”

As for NYX, writer Jackson Lanzing commented on the book’s status in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). “So what has become readily apparent from the Marvel solicitations, NYX, our current book on the ‘From the Ashes’ line at Marvel, is ending at Issue #10,” Lanzing said. He went on to share how he and collaborator Collin Kelly have enjoyed telling stories featuring Kamala Khan, Sophie Cuckoo, Laura Kinney, David Alleyne (Prodigy), and Anole. The NYX story was a personal one for Lanzing and Kelly, and they’re excited to continue Ms. Marvel’s journey in the Giant-Size X-Men one-shots.

Giant-Size X-Men will send Ms. Marvel into different key periods in the X-Men’s past, rewriting major moments in the X-Men’s 60-year history, from the Dark Phoenix Saga to Age of Apocalypse and the reality-warping House of M. Marvel describes the Giant-Size X-Men one-shots as “an epic saga that takes fans on a mind-bending journey through the X-Men’s greatest events – revealing mysteries long buried and secrets that will define the future of Marvel’s mutants.”

The solicit and cover for X-Factor #10 doesn’t come out and say that it’s ending, though it heavily hints at that being the case. The cover by Greg Land shows Havok standing at a gravesite that reads, “Here lies X-Factor,” and the solicitation text says General Mills is giving X-Factor one final test of loyalty.

Some fans may welcome the decreasing number of X-Men comics to keep up with every month. There is a feeling that Marvel is putting out too many X-Men books, and the line would benefit from a slimmer output. But more than likely, with a group of X-Men books ending, new ones will launch to take their place.

What do you think Marvel should do with the X-Men lineup? Would you prefer a large number of books, or is less more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!