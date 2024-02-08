Marvel X-Men Storm Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop Drops As An Exclusive

Funko has randomly added to an X-Men Funko Pop lineup wave that launched way back in 2016 with the addition of a glow-in-the-dark Storm. She’s depicted flying through the air with her powers at the ready, and the only place you can order one is here at BoxLunch while they last.

In more recent X-Men Funko news, a wave of Pop figures inspired by the upcoming X-Men ’97 animated series on Disney+ was recently released. The lineup includes Magneto, Cyclops, Bishop, and Gambit, which are all Funko Shop exclusives that you can order right here. You can keep up with more of Funko’s weekly Wednesday Pop drops via our master list.

What is X-Men ’97 about?

X-Men ’97 follows up on the ending of X-Men: The Animated Series, with Magneto (Matthew Waterson) taking over the mentorship of the X-Men from Charles Xavier after Professor X went into space with the Lilandra and the Shi’ar to seek treatment for the psychic injury inflicted on him by Henry Gyrich. The original team roster remains intact but has expanded. The characters Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), Beast (George Buza), Gambit (A.J. Locascio), Rogue (Zann), and Jubilee (Holly Chou) will all return, with supporting characters Morph, Bishop, and newcomer Sunspot (Gui Agustini) all officially joining the team. X-Men: The Animated Series voice actors Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Adrian Hough, and Alyson Court are also in X-Men ’97, along with Anniwaa Buachie, JP Karliak, and Jeff Bennett, in new, undisclosed roles.

“We just put together kind of an internal thing for the [Marvel and Disney executives], actually giving them a taste of what the show is,” X-Men ’97 showrunner Beau DeMayo said at San Diego Comic-Con. “And it’s weird watching your heroes freak out to something you’re doing. The size and scope of something like this and sending a love letter to what Larry and [X-Men: The Animated Series creators Eric and Julia Lewald] did is huge.”

While Magneto is trying to turn over a new leaf, not every X-Men: The Animated Series villain walks the straight and narrow path in X-Men ’97. Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton) is still as villainous as ever and will fill the void left behind by Magnto’s heroic turn.

“Sinister is back in a big way,” DeMayo teased. “He is going to be holding the X-Men’s fate in the fire and telling humanity…to face the future.”

Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97: The Animated Series premieres later this year on Disney+.