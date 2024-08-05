Marvel’s Zombies saga is branching out. Nearly 20 years after The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman zombified the Marvel Universe to spawn the “Zombiverse” of Earth-2149, Marvel Comics is reanimating the undead in a new spinoff series titled Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay. The four-issue limited series — from TV and comic writer Tom Krajewski (DC’s Primer in his Marvel debut) and artist Jason Muhr (Spider-Man 2099) — is set in its own continuity and teams the Hulk and the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Groot, the last-surviving superheroes of an alien virus turning Marvel’s heroes and villains into plant-based zombies.

Muhr’s just-revealed interior artwork (below) shows Groot unwittingly infecting Captain America, who then bites Black Widow and Thor to turn the Avengers into brain-munching monsters. Nick Bradshaw (Star Wars: Inquisitors), Ron Lim (The Life of Wolverine), Annie Wu (Hawkeye), and Sean Galloway (Venom) also provide variant covers for the new series which is previewed below.

The official synopsis: “A new zombie virus is unleashed… and Groot is patient zero! Groot feels bad — not only because Rocket’s latest scheme put them firmly in the crosshairs of the Avengers, but also he’s just plain sick! Sap-dripping nose and all. Things go from bad to apocalyptic, however, after an ill-timed sneeze in Captain America’s face has unforeseeable consequences! Suddenly, Groot is being attacked by a horde of zombified Avengers, and only he and Hulk, with his impenetrable green skin, remain impervious. Now it’s up to these two heroes to team up and fight their way through a blighted New York City to Banner’s lab in Avengers Tower to find a cure before it’s too late. But can Groot keep the hero in check and on track, or will Hulk unleash his deadly might on the zombies they once called friends?”

The publisher revived and rebooted Marvel Zombies with 2020’s Marvel Zombies: Resurrection and the 2023 horror-anthology Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood, which told bite-sized stories featuring Spider-Man, Iron Man, Blade, in a Marvel Universe plagued by flesh-eating monstrosities. Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1 is on stands Sept. 4th and the four-issue series runs through Halloween.

Preview #1

Preview #2

Preview #3

Preview #4

Preview #5

Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1 – Saturday Morning Variant by Sean Galloway

Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1 Variant by Nick Bradshaw

Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1 Variant by Ron Lim

Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1 – House of X Homage Variant Cover by Annie Wu