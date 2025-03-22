Is Deadpool Heading Towards Genocide?

Deadpool/Wolverine brings the fan favorite duo together under the aegis of creators Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara, who handled the characters in X-Force. Deadpool/Wolverine is already a wild ride, as a strangely lucid Deadpool is able to capture Wolverine and bring him to a graveyard in Deadwood, South Dakota, leading him into a secret lab. Down there, Deadpool reveals he’s something called an “X-Cutioner”, a familiar phrase for longtime X-Men fans that leads to the first issue’s major reveal — the return of the evil Cable clone known as Stryfe. The book’s second issue sees Wolverine and Deadpool fight some more as Wolverine tries to figure out what exactly is going on and Stryfe makes preparations for his master plan. Deadpool/Wolverine #3 does a lot more heavy plot lifting, but Deadpool’s X-Cutioner form should give fans pause.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool is a comedic character, but he’s also one of the most dangerous heroes around. Wade Wilson has been a killer for most of his life, first as a member of special forces, then as the Weapon X-enhanced mercenary Deadpool. Deadpool enjoys joking around, but when he’s serious, there are few that can beat him. Deadpool’s X-Cutioner form, with its cold rationality and brutal use of Deadpool’s skills brings to mind another version of Deadpool, one who cut a bloody swath through the Marvel Universe in his own reality.

A Serious Deadpool Is Extremely Dangerous

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe dropped in 2011, by Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talijic, It took the funny anti-hero who everyone loves and showed off the darkest side of him. Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe is a multiverse story and in this universe, Deadpool was put into the Ravencroft Institute, the Marvel version of Arkham Asylum, but instead of having an actual doctor trying to help him, Deadpool had the mind-controlling Psycho-Man. Psycho-Man was trying to make the inmates into slaves, and as a result took away all of the voices in Deadpool’s head. However, instead of making Deadpool more malleable, this made him a thousand percent worse. Deadpool kills Psycho-Man and then goes on to go after nearly every hero and villain on the planet, using brilliant tactics to kill every one of them.

At this point in Deadpool/Wolverine‘s story, we have no idea how Stryfe has control of Deadpool. It seems like there’s a Weapon X connection, but whatever it is, it gives him somewhat complete control over Deadpool. However, as revealed in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, trying to mind control Deadpool is definitely one of the worst things that can happen. Deadpool’s madness actually does a lot for him; it keeps him grounded, for lack of a better word, in a more heroic mold. Taking this away from Deadpool is a very dangerous thing. X-Cutioner Deadpool is very close to the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe version of the character. The X-Cutioner Deadpool has proven to be very dangerous in the past three issues, but the fact that he flips back and forth between Deadpool and X-Cutioner is the only thing that has kept him from being as monstrous as he could be. However, the goals of the X-Cutioner makes this whole plot development even more dangerous not only to Wolverine, but also the world.

X-Cutioner Deadpool’s Purpose Is Human Genocide

Wolverine has been trying to figure out what the point of Deadpool’s X-Cutioner side, leading him to interrogate Deadpool in issue three. Eventually, after fighting and figuring out how to make the X-Cutioner portion of Deadpool’s mind come out, Wolverine finds out exactly what the X-Cutioner is there for and Deadpool’s answer is chilling — the X-Cutioner’s entire mission is to destroy the human race.

Readers have seen how deadly Deadpool can be when the voices in his head are quiet. Right now, Deadpool can still gain control of his body from the X-Cutioner, but what would happen if Stryfe was able to make the X-Cutioner ascendant? Stryfe would have one of the most dangerous and skilled killers on the planet alongside him, and even if his plans fail, he can use Deadpool to commit genocide on a terrible scale.

Deadpool/Wolverine #3 is on sale where ever comics are sold.