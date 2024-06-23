Marvel's Ultimates Reveals One Avenger Exploded When They Got Their Powers

Marvel's new Ultimate universe is in full swing, delivering new iterations of some of the company's most iconic heroes and villains. It's also taken a few big swings with some of those characters, with a few occurring in the recently released The Ultimates #1. The issue reveals how Iron Lad's initial idea of releasing everyone's stolen superhero origins went awry, as many of them didn't take, and sometimes they also came with other disastrous results. Case in point is Captain Marvel, who is revealed to have exploded when she received her powers, creating a massive blast that also took out those around her. You can check out what happened in the image below.

Why Did Carol Explode?

(Photo: Marvel)

In theory, Tony's plan is a sound one, as he prepares care packages that contain all of the superhero origins that The Maker changed and derailed. When The Maker created this universe, he manipulated events to keep many of the heroes from ever coming to be, and so Iron Lad goes to restore them all by offering those affected the chance to become who they are truly meant to be. While Spider-Man ends up accepting and becoming a hero once more, not everyone has the same experience.

Some outright reject the offer and decide to live whatever lives they are currently in the middle of, while others are unsure if they should accept the deal or not (looking at you Hank Pym). Others are intercepted and never make it to their intended target, though the unluckiest people end up losing their lives.

Reed mentions that while others were rejected or intercepted, some of the targets are decreased, noting "a...a lot of accidental suicide by super-power". We then see an image of Carol Danvers in her Captain Marvel suit next to this dialogue, indicating that the blast she is unleashing was not intentional and that she died in the explosion after trying to control her powers for the first time.

Who Are The Ultimates?

At the beginning of The Ultimates, the group consists of Tony Stark (Iron Lad), Reed Richards (Doom), Sir, a severely hurt Thor, and Captain America, who is still frozen in a massive block of ice. The group finally figures out how to thaw Cap during the issue, and Thor is able to slowly recover, and that's when they meet Hank Pam and Janet Van Dyne.

We then learn that Pym received one of Stark's containers but kept it a secret and also intercepted the one meant for Janet. He finally comes clean, revealing that he learned everything about what our universe's Pym had done in his rollercoaster existence and didn't want to become that person. Janet then accepts the deal and her powers and becomes The Wasp, and Pym ultimately decides to follow her lead and embrace his destiny, becoming Giant Man and joining the team, which has now added two more members.

What did you think of The Ultimates #1? You can talk all things comics and Marvel with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!