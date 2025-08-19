An MCU Fan Favorite Is Officially the New Iron Fist

One of the oldest mantles in the Marvel Universe belongs to The Living Weapon, Iron Fist. Danny Rand is perhaps the most famous Iron Fist, but just like Ghost Rider, many have harnessed its powers over the centuries. It takes a special breed of champion to wield the Iron Fist, and one of the prerequisites is that they must be proficient fighters. After all, you can’t be a Living Weapon if you don’t know how to fight. While fans wait to see who will be Iron Fist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the comics have revealed a surprising choice for the Ultimate Universe.

WARNING: Spoilers for Ultimates #15 below.

Ultimates #15 is by Deniz Camp, Von Randal, Erick Arciniega, and VC’s Travis Lanham. The issue focuses on Shen Qi, who fans will recognize as Shang-Chi. In the Ultimate Universe, Shang-Chi was a defender of Heaven, aka the Immortal City of K’un-Lun, alongside the Immortal Weapons. Aside from getting examples of just how powerful a fighter Shang-Chi is, we also learn that he was the eighth wielder of the Iron Fist. Shang-Chi was worthy of the Iron Fist by repelling a demon army and winning the Celestial Tournaments. But there was a stretch of time where the Iron Fist lay dormant.

If Shang-Chi Is the New Iron Fist, What Happened to Danny Rand?

image credit: marvel comics

It was after the defeat of the demon army that Shang-Chi became disgusted with violence. Having to wade through rivers of blood will do that to a person. It was after this that Shang-Chi walked to the most remote forests of K’un-Lun, closed his eyes and began to meditate. He wouldn’t open them until 40 years had passed. Shang-Chi had become a sort of religious figure, with worshippers kneeling at his feet. He used his new enlightenment to bring fields back to life and to heal the sick. Unfortunately, these tales made their way back to the Immortal Weapons, who killed Shang-Chi.

But all hope is not lost. Though that happened 10,000 years ago, word has started to spread of a baby being born 10 years ago in Heaven and a burning dragon flying through the sky. Whoever was in the baby’s presence would be healed, and man-eating tigers rolling around like newborn kittens at his feet. The Ultimates received word of this boy being hidden in Tibet, where they went to find him.

There is a belief that Shen Qi, the Ultimate Iron Fist, had been reborn. The Ultimates’ tour guide to find the boy is Danny Rand, an Iron Fist in the main Marvel Universe. Danny and Luke Cage became friends in prison, and Danny felt compelled to join the Ultimates on this mission. Perhaps foreshadowing Danny becoming a new host for the Iron Fist. However, the Ultimates are too late arriving at the boy, who may be the new Shang-Chi. Uranium Brother, one of Hulk’s Immortal Weapons, is already on the attack.

Danny Rand actually saves the young Shang-Chi from Uranium Brother, and Danny is surprised when Shang-Chi already knows his name. The fight between She-Hulk and Uranium Brother ends with the latter’s head ripped from his body. But the real mystery is what will become of Shang-Chi, Danny Rand, and the Iron Fist. Will Shang-Chi join the Ultimates as they prepare for The Maker’s return? Is the mantle of Iron Fist going to be passed down to Danny Rand? These are questions I’m excited to learn the answers to.

What did you think about the Shang-Chi reveal in Ultimates #15? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!