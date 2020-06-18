Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 Preview Features a Surprise Return and an Epic Battle (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has been building towards a thrilling 50th issue, and fans finally get to read it next Wednesday. That said, wouldn't it be cool to get a little preview before then? Yeah, we thought so, and that's why we couldn't be happier to give you your exclusive first look at the much anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 from writer Ryan Parrott, artist Daniele di Nicuolo, colorist Walter Baiamonte, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Not only can you get a look at the gorgeous covers by Jamal Campbell and Kris Anka, but you can also get your first look at the big throwdown inside the issue, and all of it can be found starting on the next slide.

As you can see in the preview, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are throwing down against Dayne and his allies, who got the best of them in their last encounter. Even with the numbers advantage, things are really going that well, and that's before they split up a bit to help out the Omega Rangers, who are also doing battle alongside them in their Zords.

There does seem to be something, or should we say someone, that could turn the tide of the battle teased in the first few pages, and while we aren't sure who it is just yet, we definitely have some ideas.

You can check out the official description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 below.

"The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the Omega Rangers – along with surprise new allies – team up to face The Anointed in this epic conclusion to the Power Rangers event: Necessary Evil! Everything has been leading to the shocking return of a fan-favorite character so big that we needed a last page gatefold to contain it! But what does it mean now that [SPOILER] is back?"

The issue will feature a connecting main cover and variant cover by Jamal Campbell (Naomi), a collectible Trading Card variant cover by Kris Anka (Runaways), an exclusive Story Variant cover written by Ryan Parrott and illustrated by Dan Mora (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), as well as a special foil variant of the connecting cover art by Jamal Campbell.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 hits comic stores on June 24th, and you can hit the next slide to check out the new preview. As always let us know what you think in the comments, or feel free to find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!