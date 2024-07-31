Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1 Review: The End of An Era

After an 8-year journey that set a quite high bar for what Power Rangers could be and the stories it could tell, it’s finally time to bring that larger-than-life saga to an end. That conclusion occurs in the much anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1, and it was never going to be easy landing this eight-year flight in a truly satisfying way. That said, the team of Melissa Flores, Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo, Jose Enrique Fernandez, Ed Dukeshire, and editors Allyson Gronowitz and Kenzie Rzonca managed to somehow make that happen while also delivering a few unexpected moments that will undoubtedly stay with you, especially if you’ve been here since the beginning.

The Darkest Hour

The Rangers have continued to find ways to survive against ever-mounting odds, and while there have been moments of hope throughout “Darkest Hour,” there hasn’t been all that much in the way of momentum for the good guys in quite some time. That’s part of what makes Darkest Hour #1 work on a few different levels, with one being the simple ability to cheer on some wins and take a deep breath as the finale moves toward its epic close. There’s also a payoff in regards to the sheer grit of every Ranger left standing, who despite the lack of light at the end of that tunnel never hesitate to keep moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s not applicable if the challenge feels easily overcome, and that’s been far from the case throughout the series. At every turn, it seems the Rangers are confronted with another problem and fewer resources to fix said problem, and those stakes and the tension that tags along feel rewarded when the Rangers finally close some of those loops.

Decisions Matter

That brings us to the other rather unexpected element throughout the finale, and there will likely be some that come away mixed on this. A prevalent theme throughout these past few issues of Power Rangers and especially in Darkest Hour #1 is the meaning of consequences and the ripple effects every action ultimately has on the world. Whether large or small, those ripple effects matter, and no matter the intent, any action will carry its own consequences, positive or negative. If you expected every arc and story built to this point to be left in a satisfying place, I think you’ll be in for a shock, and not necessarily a negative one.

In fact, it’s part of what has stuck with me most since first reading the issue. Not everyone makes it, and even those that do are left changed in significant ways. Certain character arcs are brought to their conclusion in a fashion that evades the happily ever after of it all, and that might not be the ending some had hoped for. All that said, for me that’s part of why it all works. When consequences feel real, decisions have weight, making those crossroad moments feel earned, especially when they live in the grey. Billy and Zordon are a perfect example, as not all of Billy’s choices have paid off on the road here, and despite how things may turn out, there is real fallout that can’t be magically fixed.

By the way, don’t fret in the slightest, as while I prattle on about internal conflicts and big decisions, there are a ton of delightful action sequences throughout the issue that will feel bigger than life. It never gets old seeing eras of different Rangers portal through to join the battle, and special props for allowing Baboo, Squatt, and Goldar to pilot a Zord. I’d watch a half-hour sitcom of that on its own. I’d be remiss not to give some praise to an outstanding morphing sequence in the issue’s second half as well. It’s gorgeous, as are several other moments away from the battlefield (or at times still on it) that once again highlight the interpersonal relationships that have helped make this series such a dream for fans of the franchise.

End of an Era

It’s not perfect, though many of the issues are connected to the practicalities of space and real estate. There just seems to be too much to address and wrap up in one issue, even if it is 40 pages. While many of the key characters in this chapter of the story get a moment or two, there also seems to be a lot left on the table, and it’s a quick jump from the climax of the battle to the ending and resetting of a status quo. There just isn’t enough space to move through the world and explore how this really affected everyone, with the exception of one or two conversations. The ones that are there are fantastic mind you, but I did find myself wanting to see more of them.

That brings me to the ending, and as previously mentioned, I love that it takes the world and everything done within its parameters seriously. There are consequences to what has come before, and it’s happened to stick with me quite a bit. I love where we leave things, even though I clearly have questions. There’s a bit of melancholy to the finale that I didn’t expect, but the willingness to explore moments of complexity is part of the indelible mark the comics have made on the franchise, and with one era now behind us, here’s to what the future holds.

Published by Boom Studios

Written by Melissa Flores

Art by Simona Di Gianfelice

Colors by Raul Angulo and Jose Enrique Fernandez

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Cover by Taurin Clarke