A New X-Men Team Debuts and an Ultimate Universe Event Begins in Marvel’s FCBD First Look

Marvel is giving fans the first look at the comics available during Free Comic Book Day on May 3rd. If you’re a fan of the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Spider-Man, and Ultimate Universe then you’re in luck, because those will be the heroes featured in up to five of Marvel’s FCBD titles this spring. Free Comic Book Day will get fans ready for Marvel’s First Family arriving on the big screen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, an all-new, all-different X-Men team, the first event in the new Ultimate Universe, a new era of The Amazing Spider-Man and Star Wars comics, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel’s first look at its FCBD titles comes from Fantastic Four/Giant-Size X-Men #1, Amazing Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe #1, Star Wars #1, and Ironheart/Marvel’s Voices #1. The fifth FCBD comic is Iron Man & His Awesome Friends/Spidey & His Amazing Friends #1. Ryan North and Humberto Ramos team for the Fantastic Four story that finds them responding to an unusual interdimensional summons. Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing appear to be crafting the All-New, All-Different X-Men tale, but there’s also a tease for something by Chip Zdarsky.

free comic book day 2025: fantastic four/giant-size x-men #1 art by iban coello

The first look page shows X-Men coming to blows as Cyclops blasts Colossus with an optic red beam. However, if we look closer it looks like this may be a flashback to the Giant-Size X-Men team, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Cyclops is wearing his old, classic costume, and the rest of the roster is present: Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Storm, and Thunderbird.

Over in Amazing Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe #1, Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, and Jonas Scharf get us ready for what might be Ultimate Incursion with a tense reunion between Miles Morales and The Maker. Other pages give a look at Spider-Man’s future, Ironheart fighting a villain in the sky, Luke Skywalker fighting pirates, Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn and Tensu Run hunting the villainous Corlis Rath, and Darth Vader looking menacing.

free comic book day 2025: amazing spider-man/ultimate universe #1 art by jonas scharf

free comic book day 2025: amazing spider-man/ultimate universe #1 art by john romita jr

free comic book day 2025: ironheart/marvel’s voices #1 art by julian shaw

free comic book day 2025: star wars #1 art by phil noto

free comic book day 2025: star wars #1 art by madibek musabekov

free comic book day 2025: star wars #1 art by luke ross

Many of the larger events were teased in Timeslide #1, the end-of-year one-shot that took the place of previous Timeless entries. The comic teased many of the major storylines heading to the Marvel Universe in 2025, including “The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man” and “One World Under Doom.”

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

Written by Ryan North, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Chip Zdarsky

Art by Humberto Ramos, Edgar Delgado, Chip Zdarsky & Iban Coello

Cover by Humberto Ramos

In advance of Marvel’s First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise from Chip Zdarsky! We’re simply too good to you!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar

Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf

Cover by Pat Gleason

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer’s blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: STAR WARS #1

Written by Alex Segura, Charles Soule & Marc Guggenheim

Art by Phil Noto, Stefano Raffaele & Madibek Musabekov

Cover by Phil Noto

Celebrating the new era of Star Wars comics! Luke Skywalker finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates! Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn & Tensu Run are on the hunt for the villainous Corlis Rath! Who is the mysterious Vanee and what is his connection to Darth Vader & Kylo Ren?

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRONHEART/MARVEL’S VOICES #1

Written by Justina Ireland & More

Art by Julian Shaw & More

Cover by Edwin Galmon

Celebrating a year of Marvel’s Voices with a brand-new story starring Ironheart! Bestselling writer Justina Ireland blasts Ironheart into Chicago’s past for a story of Black innovation through the ages! And explore the past year of Voices anthologies with selections from Mystique and Destiny’s star-studded wedding issue, Patriot’s explosive return to super-heroing, the introduction of a brand-new Ghost Rider, and more!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: IRON MAN & HIS AWESOME FRIENDS/SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1