Miles Morales Tangles With a Classic Spider-Man Villain in New Marvel Preview

It's Miles Morales vs. Scorpion in a preview of Marvel's new Miles Morales: Spider-Man series. Miles Morales is beginning an all-new adventure under the stewardship of writer Cody Ziglar (Spider-Punk) and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Federico Vicentini (X Lives of Wolverine), who are taking over for the departing Saladin Ahmed after his multi-year run on the title. Miles Morales: Spider-Man is getting a flashy #1 issue along with Miles Morales returning to his classic Spider-Man costume. As the old saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. This holds true for a Spider-Man fighting scorpion in the first preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 comes from writer Cody Ziglar, artist Federico Vicentini, and colorist Bryan Valenza. It finds Miles Morales in a heated battle with Scorpion, with Vicentini and Valenza's artwork featuring the kinetic energy each offensive and defensive move by Miles and Scorpion displays. After Miles rescues an innocent bystander, Scorpion locks up the hero in his tail. Before Scorpion can squeeze, Miles unleashes his Venom blast. Marvel ends the preview with a teary-eyed Miles receiving a phone call from his parents.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 Brings Back His Classic Costume

Covers and interior art for December's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 show Miles back to wearing his black costume, compared to his newer streetwear suit. The sweatshirt and sneakers are gone as Spider-Man battles Scorpion and poses for cover art. Peach Momoko provides two variant covers, alternating between Miles' old and new costumes.

The release of a new Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 trailer features even more art of Miles rocking his black Spidey costume. Other characters to make an appearance are Starling and Misty Knight, who will both play important roles in the series.

New Miles Morales: Spider-Man Creative Team

Writer Saladin Ahmed announced in July that Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 would be his final issue. Ahmed and artist Javier Garron launched Miles Morales: Spider-Man in 2018, continuing Miles' adventures after his co-creator, Brian Michael Bendis, exited the previous volume.

Writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini are relaunching Miles Morales: Spider-Man, taking the young hero back to basics as he fights a villain who "threatens everyone and everything Miles loves." This villain is a tech-genius named Rabble, who will use an army of drones and deadly never-before-seen gadgetry to upgrade Miles' rogues gallery. The first hints at Rabble's master plan pop up in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1, but she starts to make her impact in January's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2. The main cover of February's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 features Rabble in a brutal takedown of Miles, and variant covers by Jonboy Meyers and Federico Vicentini for the second issue offer an even better look at the new villain.

"It's fantastic to work on this new character," Vicentini said. "I was given total freedom of creation. Based on Cody's description and on his notes, I had a clear idea of how I wanted to portray the armor; it had to be something rough, but resistant and ingenious at the same time. And thanks also to the drones, Rabble's gonna rock! Brace yourself, Miles!"

You can find the preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 below. The issue goes on sale December 7th.