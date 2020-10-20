Marvel Announces Ms. Marvel Finale

✖

While Ms. Marvel is the face of the Marvel's Avengers video game and is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon, the current iteration of her comic book adventures is coming to an end. On Tuesday, Marvel Comics announced that January's The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #18 would be the oversized ending to Saladin Ahmed and Minkyu Jung's run on the title. The run is notable for introducing Kamala Khan's Stormranger costume, a suit made of Kree nanotech, and for shaking up the status quo of the character's home life and personal relationships. The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #18 will be the 75th issue of the title overall to star Kamala Khan as the titular hero.

“Forget super heroes, Kamala Khan is just plain one of the most important fictional characters of her generation. I knew that was true even before I came to write comics," Ahmed said in a press release. "But meeting and hearing from fans since launching The Magnificent Ms. Marvel has made it clearer and clearer. Kamala means so much to so many! Muslim readers. South Asian readers. But also people of all ages and cultures from all over the world who want to root for a selfless, kindhearted (possibly slightly dorky) hero in this grim, stingy era.

(Photo: Marvel)

“Minkyu Jung's pencils and designs went effortlessly from the streets of Jersey City to the alien plains of Saffa to night sky battles, always maintaining the human emotion that drives this book. From homicidal battlesuits to awkward conversations, he constantly pushed our story in new visual directions. I can't imagine a more perfect artist for this run, and I'm so happy we got to work together."

He continues, "Of course a hero's myth becomes most fully realized when it is passed between storytellers, changing with each telling. We've brought Kamala face to face with new enemies and to new places in her personal life, sent her to space and to the edge of the law. Now others will tell her story their way. I can't wait to see what that looks like.”

Comic book fans who want to continue following Kamala Khan's adventures in 2021 will still be able to find her in the pages of Champions, written by Eve L. Ewing. There, she teams with other young heroes of the Marvel Universe to combat injustice as only they can.

“Over the years, Ms. Marvel has drawn fans everywhere into the Marvel Universe through her heroism, her strength, and her quintessential story about what it means to be a hero – a story that we all can hear and relate to,” said Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski. “Saladin and Minkyu’s run on Ms. Marvel took that journey to thrilling new heights within the Marvel Universe, and the creative team here has been truly magnificent. We are so excited to show you what’s in store for Kamala next. More news to come in 2021!”

The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #18 goes on sale in January.