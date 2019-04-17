Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/17/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Aquaman #47, West Coast Avengers #10, and B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know #15.

AMERICAN CARNAGE #6

American Carnage opens with an uncomfortable pitch and ends with a not-so-subtle threat. Richard Wright has spent the series trying to infiltrate the organization of Wynn Morgan, an influential alt-right speaker and senatorial candidate. Morgan is suspected of murdering an FBI agent, but Wright discovers that he’s behind many more attacks. Unfortunately, it seems that Wright has gotten in too deep, and the events of this issue may make it impossible for him to escape unscathed. American Carnage continues a compelling and uncomfortable story, one of the best crime series on stands today. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

AQUAMAN #47

Aquaman doesn’t answer all your questions, though that hook is teased by book’s end. Still, what it does do is bring a new mythology for the ocean that Arthur calls home full circle, introducing a bevy of new characters and concepts into Aquaman’s world. “Unspoken Water” has been a delightful breath of fresh air for Aquaman, and the future looks even more promising. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #69

We are finally at the end of the “Knightmares” arc, but while Batman #69 does serve to shift the narrative towards the next chapter in an engaging way, it really only illustrates what readers know and editors should have: the entire “Knightmares” arc was a long stall, filling issues and pages for no redeemable purpose bt to extend the run. If you can get past that — a tricky task since most of the issue is devoted to explaining that Batman had long ago figured out how to get out of his bad dream — you will be rewarded with some truly beautiful art and satisfying developments outside of Bruce’s head. But the whole concept of Bruce Wayne’s biggest fear feels overplayed and threadbare, particularly after so many issues of just nothing. However, it finally feels like we might be moving forward, and that optimism alone is worth getting excited about. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAMAGE #16

Damage had a solid first issue or two, but quickly became a hot mess. Towards the end,there were some signs of what it could be, but they were once again extinguished. The character isn’t bad, and I wouldn’t hate to see him again in another book, but the Damage series was ready to sail off into the sunset. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

ELECTRIC WARRIORS #6

A fitting end for the miniseries, Electric Warriors ends on its highest point. Tying up all loose ends, this action-packed sci-fi thriller hits all the right notes, exactly when it needs to. The execution is a bit sloppy at times, and it feels rushed, but all said, it’s an incredible tale spread out over six issues. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HIGH LEVEL #3

Three issues in and so far High Level is a consistently strong road trip through a wild sci-fi wasteland. This issue offers some new insights into what makes Minnow special as she bonds with her new protector, Thirteen. The issue also highlights some of the differences in their perspectives. Minnow is still young and innocent enough to be horrified by the cruelties of this post-apocalyptic world while Thirteen is more entranced by the strangeness of it all. The more we learn about our leads and the bizarre, brutal world they inhabit, the more invested we become in their journey and the mystery of what really happens at their destination. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #22

Justice League #22 is a fantastic standalone issue that rewrites the origins of the DC Universe. After months of teases and exposition, Justice League finally shows the fall of Perpetua and her imprisonment of the Source Wall. We’ve known most of Perpetua’s story already, but this issue was a great refresher and also revealed a couple of new details, such as the source of the Monitor and Anti-Monitor’s feud. This issue is great for those struggling to keep up with Snyder’s growing cosmic story and helps lay the table for what’s sure to be a couple of big Justice League arcs. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

LUCIFER #7

While the artwork of this title has been great throughout its duration, it especially stands out this issue as Lucifer travels to hell. Dan Watters executes another dark, horrific tale to perfection — after all, when you cheer for the devil, you know somebody is doing a great job at storytelling. Compared to issues past, this book is a bit slower, but the tension it builds is palpable and all but guarantees an explosive tale in the near future. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

NAOMI #4

Naomi’s origin is finally revealed, although (as with every issue of this series) we’re mostly left with more questions than answers. The highlight of Naomi continues to be Jamal Campbell’s art, as he does such a great job of presenting the various alien races of the DC Universe as alien… even though they all look like humans.The story continues to move at a snail’s pace, but at least we are given some answers this issue, even though they don’t have much context. I’m enjoying this series, although I feel it needs to move a little quicker soon. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

NIGHTWING #59

This is a solid art style for a Nightwing series; it’s gritty, jagged, and somewhat rough, but that matches the style of Grayson’s narrative. I’m also really into the side characters being put around Nightwing here, as unlike Batman, they highlight his best qualities and help him stand out as a hero. More of this, please. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

PEARL #8

This issue is truly stunning in every way. The installment takes Pearl on a globe-setting adventure, which confronts her past and present in some unexpected ways. Gaydos’ art is particularly gorgeous in this issue, and Bendis crafts a narrative in a way that allows for some genuine surprises. If you’re not reading this series yet, this issue is a sign that you absolutely should. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO WHERE ARE YOU #98

This issue of Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? contains cultural lessons on Scotland and the various traditions of sumo. Most of the issue focuses on explaining different cultural nuances in bite-sized morsels, perfect for young kids to enjoy. If you’re looking for mysteries, take a pass, but this is still a good comic to hand off to your kids. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

TEEN TITANS #29

The “Terminus Agenda” continues, and brings with it one of the most entertaining Teen Titans stories in recent years. Deathstroke pushes the group in exciting ways, and while much of the focus is on Damian, the biggest beneficiary of his presence is actually Kid Flash. Kid Flash has struggled at times to find his purpose in this group, but that is made crystal-clear here, and it is a welcome reminder not just for the character but also for fans. Bernard Chang and Marcelo Maiolo are back on their “A” game here as well, which is even more impressive since there isn’t much action. The glory is in the little details and expressions, especially with the villains, who also plant quite a hook for next issue. There’s never been a better time to give Teen Titans a chance, so don’t miss out. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN AMAZING NIGHTCRAWLER #3

This issue of Nightcrawler seems to have a little more to say than the previous two issues, and it looks a lot better while trying. But there’s still a lot missing from this book. There’s no real pull that makes it interesting from issue to issue. It’s simply Nightcrawler being Nightcrawler for Nightcrawler’s sake, but without any of the things that make Nightcrawler interesting in the first place. It’s definitely an improvement over the first two issues, but that wasn’t exactly a high bar. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN NEXTGEN #3

There’s something special about teen heroes, something about seeing them step up at the most emotionally fragile era of their lives. In a way, NextGen mixes that core concept with the X-Men’s outsider status in a way that past young mutant titles haven’t. Typically, the school has been a sanctuary for young mutants. In the “Age of X-Man”, as a handful of students become aware that the world they live in is a lie, the Summers Academy is becoming more of a prison. That creates an interesting tension between the awakened children, their peers, and their teachers that feels both fresh and familiar to X-Men readers. In other words, Ed Brisson and Marcus To are onto something here, something that deserves to outlast the “Age of X-Man” event. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19.HU

The issues of this event where the focus is on a single character that’s being hunted is where Spencer has been standing out, and this book is no different. Focusing on Lizard’s love for his son, this is a classic father-and-son tale full of heart. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS NO ROAD HOME #10

Talk about a book that fell off the rails. The first issues of No Road Home were very exciting, but it quickly became apparent that there was absolutely no direction in this series whatsoever. This final issue is an abysmal one, somehow implying that imagination is the key to defeating the evil overlords of darkness. This was a pretty exciting, cut-and-dry superhero team-up that, at some point along the way, decided it wanted to be a grand metaphor about holding on to your hopes and dreams for they shall set you free in the end. Not only does this conclusion come out of left field, but it makes absolutely no sense when put up against the rest of the story. It’s hard to think of one good thing this finale has going for it. The coloring was pretty good? That’s all I got. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #4

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s fantastic run on Daredevil continues as the Man Without Fear finds himself with a strange new ally: the Punisher. I enjoy how Zdarsky frames the Punisher and Daredevil’s methods as more similar than Daredevil would care to admit. It’s an oversimplification, sure, but I like Punisher’s role as a temptation, a devil on Daredevil’s shoulder trying to push him over the edge. The last couple of pages are also interesting — I’m not sure how I feel about Daredevil’s confession, but it’ll make for more interesting drama in the coming weeks. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #4

There’s no doubt about it, this title is peak cosmic goodness. Cates might understand the Guardians just as well as anyone who’s ever wrote them, and that much is evident in each and every panel. While the goofiness from the movies seeps through from time to time, it doesn’t saturate this title, and that’s something that makes it very reminiscent of the cosmic titles of the mid-2000s. Guardians of the Galaxy #4 is full of blood-pumping action — quite frankly, it may be the best book in this budding run yet. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAJOR X #2

Once again Major X surprises as Rob Liefeld gets fans invested in the X-istence as well as the characters and psuedo-goverment that exists there. So far the past is a bit more compelling than the present, but hopefully that will even out as the series moves along. Brent Peeples and Romulo Fajardo Jr. deliver visuals that feel right at home within this Liefeld-created world, though the X-Ential and Catalyst character designs leave a bit to be desired. The mysteries behind those characters however are enough to overtake those small nitpicks. In any case, Major X continues to be a most pleasant surprise. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

MAGNIFICENT MS MARVEL #2

Saladin Ahmed isn’t exactly breaking any new ground with Kamala Khan, but he doesn’t need to. G. Willow Wilson already did the heavy lifting on that front. What Kamala Khan needs is more exciting and innovative sagas to call her own, adventures that highlight her strengths and abilities and continue to set her apart from the other heroes. That’s exactly what Ahmed is doing here, and it’s a ton of fun to read. Dealing with an ancient prophecy and forces outside of control, Kamala is taken outside of her already-wide comfort zone for a story unlike any she’s been a part of so far. Let’s hope this solid run continues for a while. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

MEET THE SKRULLS #3

Marvel’s Skrull family drama is simply fantastic, painting a vivid picture of loss, grief, and expectations. We know the family has suffered through a death in their ranks, but it’s the execution that conveys the loss this family feels. Writer Robbie Thompson picks his spots to shine a light on how each member of the family has been affected over time, and Niko Henrichon and Laurent Grossat’s visuals amplify that point without losing the nuance. Couple that with one heck of a final few pages and you get yourself a can’t-miss series. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #5

I know I’ve said it before, but I’m going to say it again: Saladin Ahmed is a perfect fit for Mile Morales. His take on the character has all of the charm and innocence that we’ve come to love with Miles, but with added layers of anxiety and responsibility that you’d expect with a high school kid. His journal-based inner monologue is such a fantastic insight into Miles’ mind, and the relationship with Ganke once again proves itself to be a high point. To top it all off, there is a stunning new character on the horizon that looks to be a very exciting addition to the Miles Morales saga. I’m all in on where this book is going next. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLD MAN QUILL #4

Old Man Quill isn’t anything special. There’s not anything inherently awesome or unique about this book that makes you crave a new issue. But it’s also not nearly as bad as the “Old Man” beginning to a title may make you believe. It’s not a total retread of the Logan and Hawkeye books, which is definitely refreshing. And there are some genuinely interesting moments hidden within its pages. All said, if you like Peter Quill as a character, this book has earned your attention. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

SHURI #7

Shuri #7 is a gem of a comic. The story builds on the previous issue, as one would expect, but it goes the extra mile by offering context to why Augustin made the problematic glove. By humanizing him and providing that context, the issue turns into something that is less a “stop the bad guy” mission and more something of a pre-origin story. There’s no guarantee that this young man will ever pop up in comics again, or if he does who he’ll be, but there’s something lovely about the possibility. It also brings a lot of balance to a series that often feels awkward despite being centered around the brilliant and worthy Shuri. Getting to see someone else’s story — as well as how Shuri becomes part of his story — is a beautiful read. All around, an excellent tale. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN CITY AT WAR #2

Like playing Marvel’s Spider-Man on fast-forward, City at War #2 continues pioneering into Marvel’s Gamerverse by covering the second chapter of the story. We also get to see Marvel take some liberty with the game’s narrative by introducing a villain who was only referenced briefly in the game. Its emotional moments are balanced out with the signature humor of Spider-Man, and it still hits hard even if you know what’s coming. – Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN LIFE STORY #2

As readers continue an aging Peter Parker’s journey into the ’70s, we see his happy life with Gwen Stacy, mired by his complicated relationships with Mary Jane and Harry. As tensions in interpersonal relationships rise, so do Parker’s professional relationships, which ultimately lead to a shocking and devastating reveal that shatters his life to the core. This more mature and grounded exploration of some of the most important elements in Peter Parker’s history continues to be highly entertaining, though a reader will have to let go of everything we thought we knew about the character to fully appreciate the project. While the book often feels like a “What If?” title, certain reveals in this issue tie back into well-known bits of Spider-Man lore, with the creative team putting their own spin on that history. Life Story remains a fascinating and entertaining experiment in how to reimagine key components in a character’s storied history, though the moments where it feels like it could really break new ground for the character, those familiar elements creep back in, stifling the book’s unlimited potential. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS AGE REBELLION SPECIAL #1

The first story in the Age of Rebellion Special delivers a terrifying tale about the lengths assassin droid IG-88 will go to all for the sake of killing. For a character who only briefly appears in one movie, the narrative makes for a chilling reminder of why IG-88 deserved to stand alongside Boba Fett as one of the most ruthless bounty hunters in the galaxy, more interested in eradicating enemies than collecting a bounty. The second story focuses on Yoda and his time of isolation on Dagobah, merely seeking a way to have a good meal. The story serves as a tragic reminder of all Yoda suffered throughout the prequels, which also allows for opportunities of enlightenment on his lonely journey. The final story explores a vacation that Biggs Darklighter and Jek Porkins embark on, which involves the pair sunbathing and trying to forget their time in the Rebellion. The Star Wars saga doesn’t often get to fully lean into its sense of humor, with this story being absurd and hilarious, yet with a tinge of tragedy, as we know the fate of these supporting characters. Pound for pound, or page for page, rather, the Special finds unique and engaging stories to tell for both familiar and obscure characters, making it a must-read for fans of the original trilogy of films. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS TIE FIGHTER #1

After the Battle of Hoth, the Empire feels as though victory against the Rebellion is inevitable, with the Shadow Squadron being enlisted to help escort a paralyzed Star Destroyer. When a mysterious firefight breaks out, Shadow Squadron are put in harm’s way, despite this mission seemingly being a mundane excursion. There’s no doubt that the Empire is an evil organization, though TIE Fighter attempts to remind people that villainy is all about perspective. While the Rebels feel as though the Empire wants to crush the galaxy, Imperials see themselves as keeping the peace, which the Rebels aim to thwart at all costs. This inaugural issue delivered an engaging story and potentially complex characters, all while delivering exciting action. The inaugural issue manages to intrigue and entertain, setting the series up for some interesting reveals that help color in the supporting characters in the saga. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THOR #12

This issue serves as a tie-in of sorts to the events of War of the Realms, putting the focus on the massive choice that Loki made in the series’ first issue. The way things unfold in this installment are bizarre, heartbreaking, and genuinely interesting all at once. Aaron and company are really given a chance to get to the root of who Loki is as a character, in a somewhat-self-aware way that fans will hopefully enjoy. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

TONY STARK IRON MAN #10

Tony Stark hasn’t been himself lately, but all that comes to a head in “Stark Realities” Part Five. A lot happens in this issue, but writers Dan Slott and Jim Zub are able to navigate it all rather seamlessly, and Valerio Schiti and Edgar Delgado provide the necessary visual punch to make the impact count. The book really kicks into gear though when Tony is turned into a child, bringing out the most brutally blunt aspects of his personality and paving the way for a very interesting reveal that will no doubt come up later on. There’s a lot to process here, but when it all comes together you can’t help but love the results. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #16

Matthew Rosenberg writing Scott Summers being sassy to Steve Rogers may be the best thing to happen to X-Men comics in years. Cyclops being over playing nice with the Avengers after years of inactivity on their part in regards to the mutant experience in America is the perfect ground for the character to stake out now that his revolutionary days are done. This issue has more great character moments, though does suffer from some clumsy pacing in the back half of the issue, which has way too much going on for its own good, even if they are all good, entertaining things in their own right. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS #2

If you’re coming to War of the Realms for deep character insights, you’re in the wrong neighborhood. This is the climactic battle scene of a story that’s already been unraveling for seven years. Now it’s drawn in practically every hero in the Marvel universe, so it’s going more for breadth at this point than depth, at least in this issue. That’s fine, but Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman are very good at crafting gigantic battle sequences with lots of characters and making sure each gets some fun lines and cool moments in. The issue stumbles a bit at the end when the heroes regroup and transparently lay out the pitches for the many “War of the Realms” tie-in series being published alongside this main event, but it’s a minor sin for such an epic tale ot commit. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS PUNISHER #1

This tie-in proves just how many interesting ways the events of “War of the Realms” can ruminate through the rest of the Marvel universe. This debut issue follows Frank as he tries to process the Frost Giants’ attack on New York, and the delightfully unconventional ways that he tries to help people through it. As always, it’s a thrill seeing Duggan write Frank, and even more so when he’s completely thrown out of his element like this. When compared with violent but impactful visuals, this issue is a slam dunk. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

WAR OF REALMS WAR SCROLLS #1

While the “War of the Realms” event has put most of the Marvel universe in dire straits, War Scrolls brings a bit of levity to the otherwise-grim situation. Daredevil is running around talking like a Norse god as the new Heimdall, the Warriors Three (or Four) have to carry around a sleeping Volstagg through a battlefield, Frank Castle and Wolverine share a bit of witty banter as they fight their way through monsters and Howard the Duck and company try to rescue a dog while surrounded by Frost Giants. It’s a fun read overall and a nice supplementary addition to the ongoing event. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEST COAST AVENGERS #10

It certainly seems like this issue isn’t the grand finale that the West Coast Avengers creative team had initially set out for, but the series as a whole is arguably better for it. There’s a thoroughly great mix of finality and new beginnings, in a way that makes it feel like these characters and adventures are going to continue well beyond the last panel. It’s unclear if and when we’ll see this iteration of the West Coast Avengers again, but fans should be more than satisfied with how things wrap up. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

WOLVERINE INFINITY WATCH #3

I’m still not sure I could tell you what the point of this book is, or what it’s trying to do, but I can confirm that it does indeed exist. Wolverine and Loki are a fun concept for a team-up series, but that’s about as very as the intrigue goes with this one. The story is bland, the art is serviceable, and it really just feels like a flashy idea intended to sell issues on the clout of its characters than actually telling its own tale. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

ADVENTURE TIME MARCY & SIMON #4

As one character jokes, this issue is “like a filler episode before the action-packed climax,” but there’s nothing wrong with that. The way this story unfolds is a genuinely great blend of emotional character moments and silly jokes, as the group’s attempt to help Simon leads them into entirely new territory. The end result is a candy-coated issue that’s way more delightful than it has any right to be, all while talking about the layered parts of trauma and internalized issues. Oh, and Bubblegum and Marceline fans should absolutely pick up this issue. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

AMERICAN GODS MOMENT OF STORM #1

American Gods: The Moment of the Storm marks the start of Dark Horse’s final miniseries adapting Neil Gaiman’s novel American Gods. And while Gaiman is still around to give a voice to each of his iconic characters, this first issue isn’t going to draw in any new fans. Scott Hampton’s minimalist style is downright dull and ugly at times, and the story drags as characters drone on and on. While this all read better in novel form, as a comic it leaves many fans feeling like Shadow Moon, impatient and ready to get to the point. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

ANGEL #0

Angel is getting his own series, and issue #0 shows nothing but promise. Writer Bryan Edward Hill gives readers a streamlined crash course in Angel history, establishing who the character is and what he struggles with without getting overly bogged down. The brooding nature of the character from the show is intact, and Gleb Melnikov and Gabriel Cassata’s artwork is a perfect fit for Angel’s unique world, one that thrives under the bright lights but hides evil within its shadows. We still have questions of course, but those will be answered in time. If the series can continue to add new layers to this beloved character in the same way issue #0 does, we’re in for one hell of a ride. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

ASSASSIN NATION #2

While the debut issue of Assassin Nation had significantly more blood and guts, the smaller core cast of Assassin Nation #2 makes for a better-rounded introduction to the series while still allowing Starks and Henderson the room to be a little gritty here and there. The short flashback sequences seriously stand out, but they only serve to make a good comic even greater. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK BADGE #9

To help illustrate the history of the Black Badges, readers enjoy one of the earlier missions of some of the best agents in the organization’s history as they snuck a man out from behind enemy lines. Jumping back to the present, a similar partnership is called into question, as a trio of agents are unaware of how they ended up in a facility where their allegiances will be called into question. The flashback sequence delivered an effective spy mission, heightened by a moody color palette that felt appropriate for the time period being depicted. The story that is unfolding in the present is serviceable, despite still delivering little by way of compelling characters, yet spending a shorter amount of time with the present-day characters made the issue as a whole stronger. While the issue itself was serviceable, if spending less time with your main characters is considered a strong suit, the future doesn’t bode well for the consistently uneven Black Badge. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOSSOMS 666 #3

Despite the surprise of learning about having a brother, Cheryl and Jason quickly forgive their parents, until they learn that Julian could potentially lay claim to the throne of darkness. With the Blossom siblings putting their nefarious plans into action, the rest of the school is being permeated by darkness, with the only beacon of light possibly putting the entire Blossom clan and their treacherous schemes in the spotlight. For a book that has mostly embraced evil, this issue in the series has given readers a brief glimpse at the Blossoms potentially being thwarted in their plans, introducing a new wrinkle in the narrative. Not only did this break up the consistency of the book’s darker themes, but also puts the story in a position to take some unexpected twists and turns, making an already intriguing story even more mysterious. The book continues to walk the fine line between being a straightforward horror story and a campy adventure, which is a highly entertaining delight for all fans of the darker side of Riverdale. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

BPRD DEVIL YOU KNOW #15

This issue serves as the perfect cap to the Hellboy timeline by bringing back some characters lost deep in the mythos in addition to having the titular character go out in the best way imaginable. The best part of it all is that the team leaves it all open-ended so that maybe, just maybe, there might be some story left with this new world that’s unfolded in front of us. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #4

Boom! Studios’ reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer struggled with pacing in its early issues, oscillating between too much going on and nothing at all. In its fourth issue, it seems to have found its stride. Buffy the Vampire Slayer #4 has everything a Buffy fan could ask for, beginning with the Scoobies’ perfect reaction to Giles offering them a night off. From there we get relationship drama, internal conflict, the big bads plotting, and a cliffhanger right as a key character reaches a major turning point. It’s the full package, and it will leave Buffy fans eager for the next issue to arrive. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CALAMITY KATE #2

Calamity Kate moves into its second issue this week with a feud like few others. As Kate tries to get her bearings on the West Coast, she finds herself challenged by another monster hunter named Javelin at every turn. The issue’s electric dialogue will have fans turning page after page, and the chemistry between Kate and her new rival is enough to keep anyone tuned in for more. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

DISNEY AFTERNOON GIANT #4

Disney Afternoon Giant #4 tells two stories, one with the Chip n’ Dale Rescue Rangers and the second with the DuckTales cast. There’s nothing necessarily wrong with the first story in the book aside from possibly rushing too quickly to its end, but it’s the second story with Scrooge McDuck and company that stands out. Scrooge, his grandnephews, and other characters like Launchpad are on a mission to return artifacts so Scrooge can win a bet. There’s a Yeti, Larkies, dragons, dinosaurs, and ducks eating hats. It doesn’t spend the same amount of time on all these parts like one would hope it would, but the rapid-fire montage of monsters and twists makes for a decent read. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

EAST OF WEST #42

East of West #42 is striking out with an unexpected scene, and it brings in the sort of action readers would expect from the Image Comic. The gory chapter focuses on an apocalyptic takedown, but there is little context given to tie the battle together. With two sides warring, even devout readers will be left wondering why this bloodshed took place, so here’s to hoping the series’ next chapter provides a bit more backstory. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

FARMHAND #7

Farmhand #7 focuses more on emotions and relationship than grisly monsters and imagery, and in doing so, it’s one of the best issues yet. The whole issue’s an excellent look into how people deal with their problems in front of and away from others, and you’ll feel more like a member of the Jenkins family by the end of it after sharing their trials. One scene stands out among the rest in a series of panels where every action Jedidiah takes is shown in detail and is driven home by one of Farmhand‘s best assets, the facial expressions of the characters. This issue’s a suspenseful one, and it looks like its steering the book towards a much darker path than it’s already on. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #261

The latest issue of GI Joe: A Real American Hero offers plenty of action as a rescue mission led by Cover Girl leads to an explosive climactic chase scene. But if you were grabbing this issue for the first portion of the “Artificial Intelligence” arc the cover promises, you may want to wait a few more weeks as Destro and Baroness’ encounter with Alpha 001 Prime is given just a few panels as the B-story. Netho Diaz’s detailed artwork for the action scenes continues to be the book’s highlight. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #12

Genre-bending, mind-melting, and downright bizarre are just a few of the terms you can use while describing Gideon Falls. Not only does this title continue to be one of the most horrifying comics you can read, but it has also now seemingly added some science-fiction tones that are absolutely bonkers. While you’ll likely get lost jumping in around this point, there’s no denying that Gideon Falls is a must-read comic as it enters another year in print. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

KICK-ASS #13

Kick-Ass is best when the focus is on Patience’s attempts to balance the many aspects of her crazy life, and this issue is a perfect example of why that works. Patience the single mother of two collides with Patience the Crime Lord, and in the midst of it all has time for a regular job, and that struggle to make it all work is the most fascinating part of this journey. Unfortunately the visuals aren’t nearly as engaging. There are some shining moments, especially in that shadow-filled ending sequence, but overall things are a bit bland from page to page. Kick-Ass‘ latest arc is off to a promising start, and hopefully the rest follows suit. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

LITTLE BIRD #2

In its second issue, Little Bird goes even deeper into exploring the grotesque and surreal. Scenes with mangled bodies and almost inhuman expressions are alarming and downright hard to look at a times, but they’re just as hard to look away from. Every question answered in Little Bird #2 is replaced with a new one in this struggle between the twisted Bishop and the resistance fighters, the two worlds brilliantly contrasted by colors and artwork that are unique to each side. These blur together occasionally during brief encounters, and I can’t wait to see what it looks like when the forces finally clash. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #61

Lumberjanes #61 kicks off a new arc for the series’ campers, and it seems Mal is about to learn an important lesson the hard way. After the lead found themselves scared during an outing, Mal approaches Ripley to overcome their fears, but things go wrong when Mal falls into a portal taking her back to the time of dinosaurs. With the campers fearing for Mal’s safety, Lumberjanes #61 sets up an intriguing new story for the favorites, and it does so with the promise of dinosaurs. So, what else could you need? — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIDDLEWEST #6

In this issue of Middlewest, Abel finds a family, but loses himself in his own memories. I really enjoy this issue — although Abel’s still on the move, joining the fair really provides some much needed stability to this title. The strange magic, transforming monsters, and robots of the series seem much more… natural, now that the comic isn’t as fixated on Abel running away so much. I’m still waiting to hear some explanations about this world, but the confusing bits seem a little less important in this issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

MORNING IN AMERICA #2

Morning in America struggles mightily in its second issue. The series follows the “Sick Sisters,” a group of four friends, as they investigate a series of strange disappearances in their small town. While the underlying mystery is interesting, the group aren’t used to solving mysteries and mostly stumble around without any real success. In addition to lacking any strong identity or atmosphere, the comic also has a really poorly laid out ending sequence in which the Sick Sisters flee from… something. It looks like the police, but maybe it’s the monster at the heart of the book? This comic is a good concept that isn’t translating well on the page, and hopefully it picks up in the coming months. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

OLIVER #3

Equal parts Terminator and Rambo, Oliver hits its stride with this issue. While it takes a bit to get settled in, the book suddenly takes off a quarter of the way through and doesn’t slow down until it’s over. There’s still something missing from the title as it continues to feel shallow and small; it certainly could use some worldbuilding or depth. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

PETER CANNON THUNDERBOLT #4

Peter Cannon, Thunderbolt began as a clever stealth sequel to Watchmen. It is still that, but the third issue makes it something more. Rather than just following up on the story of Watchmen, Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard are challenging Watchmen‘s legacy and the entire trajectory of the comic book industry for the past three decades. Peter Cannon, Thunderbolt #4 considers everything that was lost by fans and critics propping Watchmen up on a pedestal as the pinnacle of comics as a medium. The issue is a show of incredible versatility by Wijngaard and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou as they shift to a new style that couldn’t be more different than what came before, one that imitates the black-and-white slice-of-life comics of the early 1990s to represent the very different comic book universe Cannon finds himself in during this issue. Peter Cannon, Thunderbolt is a comic book reckoning that’s been 30 years coming. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

RUMBLE #11

When a monstrous spirit descends upon the city, its residents are thrust into violent and unexplainable conflict which includes but isn’t limited to chainsaw fights. Warrior god Rathraq knows that, to stop the city from devouring itself, he must intervene in the madness, despite being, you know, a warrior god. Rumble continues to be one of the most ambitious and chaotic books out there, with this issue sure to delight fans of otherworldly tales and dark humor. The book is so jam-packed with lofty ideas that it is easy to lose track of what’s happening from one panel to the next, which will absolutely appeal to certain fans while creating a disorienting feeling in others. Despite the narrative sometimes lacking cohesion, artist David Rubín gives the reader the most bang for their buck, with every panel virtually overflowing with imaginative and detailed depictions of strange occurrences. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK Q CONFLICT #3

The Q Conflict calls a timeout to check in with the teams and their respective omnipotent coaches. In doing so, readers learn that the other higher beings are as annoyed with Q, the aggressor in their conflict, as the mere mortals are. After that, everyone returns to their ship to for a game of capture the flag that turns into a team-up against one of the biggest, scariest enemies in Star Trek history. Seeing the four captains put their heads together to take on the Doomsday Machine is a lot of fun, but it’s a shame there’s not more for some of the lower-rank characters to do. Maybe it’s because they mixed up the crews so that the team members have no established history to work with, or maybe there are simply too many characters involved in this crossover to expect everyone to get a decent amount of time in the spotlight. There’s one funny moment of conversation here, but it’s built on the existing chemistry and history of The Next Generation characters, which only seems to highlight the problem with the mixed-up crews. Still, while there are ways this event could better execute on its promise, it isn’t a bad read. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #20

The first half of the issue told a story about Anakin and Yoda discovering a group of Jedi who were so in touch with the Force, they have uncovered the secret of invisibility, putting the duo in the difficult situation where they had to decide what was best for their cause or best for the individuals. While there might not have been any major narrative revelations, it was an interesting opportunity to share with young readers that things aren’t always black and white, and sometimes doing what’s right means not getting involved in certain situations. The backup story featured Bariss Offi on a quest to find an ancient tome, dodging one dangerous obstacle after the next. This story offers another morality lesson for the reader, reminding them that, even if a critical step in a journey might “fail,” it’s about doing your best. Both stories accomplish what this series seemingly aims to, which is entertain while educating readers about important life lessons, with this month’s entry being a worthy chapter in the series. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TANGLED THE SERIES HAIR & NOW #1

Tangled jumps from animation to comics, and the lovely visuals effortlessly bring the beloved characters to life. Rapunzel, Eugene, Cassandra, Maximus, and Pascal feel as if they jumped right off the screen thanks to the art team of Monica Catalano, Rosa La Barbera, Eduard Petrovich, Vita Efremov, and Ekaterina Myshalova. The world is full of life and wonder with bright and vivid colors and landscapes, and writer Katie Cook keeps things light and genuinely funny throughout the two stories. Anyone can find something to like here, but Tangled fans will simply adore it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS #3

This issue continues to be a thoroughly good installment in the new Transformers world, even though it gets a little wordy at times. There are some elements of this issue that honestly feel like the franchise’s answer to Game of Thrones, with enough mythology and double-crossing that really elevates the overall narrative. When combined with art that’s constantly getting darker and more detailed, it crafts a story that balances heart and humor with a surprisingly emotional core. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WITCHBLADE #13

Witchblade solved a lot of problems by sending its main trio into the future. Away from all the noise and messy history of the present day, this issue of Witchblade reintroduces readers to its main cast and lets their personalities shine. This isn’t a perfect issue, but it’s an improvement over the last arc, and I’m curious to see what happens next. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

XENA WARRIOR PRINCESS #1

Everything about this new Xena comic is a bit too rough around the edges for my tastes. It takes a little too long to get started, a little too long to explain things, and while the comic ends on a cliffhanger, it’s a somewhat confusing one that doesn’t feel particularly earned. For a comic about Xena, she does nothing truly notable here. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 2 out of 5