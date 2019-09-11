Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/11/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes King Thor #1, Gotham City Monsters #1, and Trees: Three Fates #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN #78

I said it in my pull recommendation and I’ll say it again: if Batman #50 and the wedding that wasn’t left readers with an emotional sticking point, Batman #78 more than makes up for it. The action of “City of Bane” takes a backseat for a moment in a beautifully executed issue dedicated to not only a renewal of partnership—necessary to take on Bane—but also the renewal of a hero himself. Batman #78 is one of those quiet issues that is packed with heart and beauty and it’s absolutely necessary as we roll towards the end of King’s run on the title—and the chaos that will be the remainder of “City of Bane.” Everything here works from the pacing, to the story, to the fantastic art by Clay Mann. This is 100% a key issue of Tom King’s run and an absolutely defining moment for the hero himself. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #5

Batman and the Outsiders tends to be a solid read each issue, and as I suspected after reading #4, this week’s #5 is action-packed in all the right ways. The issue does spend a bit of time establishing the unease that is being in Khadym before diving into action but once the action starts? It’s a lot of fun, visually and while the story elements do feel a bit thin, the issue doesn’t try to trick readers into thinking it’s going to be easy for the heroes. Nothing here is easy, as we’re learning, and it makes for another solid read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: UNIVERSE #3

What if Batman ’66 appeared in 2019? What would it look like to adapt that joyful tone, sprawling collection of challenges, and welcoming approach with modern sensibilities? That may not have been the intent of this series, but Batman: Universe certainly feels like an answer to that question, and it’s every bit as iconic. The third issue, collecting the fifth and sixth installments from the original Walmart anthologies, moves comfortably between a variety of settings and tones, including a tense interview on Thanagar and recap with the Justice League, without every losing its sense of self. There is no more impressive element than a trip to Dinosaur Island, one that brushes up against past art icons and reminds readers why Nick Derington is a modern master. It’s a non-stop adventure that comfortably shifts between multiple narrative modes without ever losing momentum. Batman has not been this much fun to read in years, and Batman: Universe continues to be the perfect introduction to a character that is so much more than the darkness surrounding him in other modern stories. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

CATWOMAN #15

Ram V crafts a single issue that’s an entertaining and compelling read, with some genuinely satisfying surprises and one-liners. The art from Mirka Andolfo is great as well, giving the action-packed and the more subdued parts of this issue an extra bit of energy. This issue proves just how much life Catwoman still has as a solo series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

COLLAPSER #3

This issue of Collapser feels as frenzied and energetic as ever, but the world of comics is all the better for it. Mikey Way and Shaun Simon’s narrative juggles a mountain of twists and turns, while also providing some intimate moments and some much-needed exposition about how Liam got to this point. Ilias Kyriazis’ art consistently manages to be better than the issue before it, especially when married with Cris Peter’s incredibly nuanced color work. Month after month, Collapser continues to be a real treat. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1011

This two-parter story has been a pleasant surprise, and while Deadshot and Batman are the main stars, they aren’t the stars that give the issue its heart. That would fall to the two island men that Batman meets after the crash, who Peter Tomasi clearly has a fondness for and that enthusiasm comes through loud and clear. They’re simply delightful, and they give the story not only its stakes but also its sense of fun and adventure, and seeing Batman team-up with them was a joy. Artist Christian Duce and colorist Luis Guerrero to a lovely job bringing the battle between Deadshot and Bats to life as well, but Clarence and Hiro clearly steal the show. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

EVENT LEVIATHAN #4

Every issue, I sit down to read Event Leviathan with the thought that this book can’t keep getting better and better. It can’t. Each issue is so good, so well-paced, so carefully crafted with the right amount of mystery and frustration that it can’t be possible for the next issue to do the same but better. And yet…Event Leviathan #4 is another incredible issue. This issue, the heroes get a bit more information about Leviathan, but even new information doesn’t help solve things. The more we learn, the less we know and it’s an absolutely brilliant approach. Each page is filled with tangible emotional stakes for everyone involved and somehow, the issue manages to surprise readers even more as new characters attempt to solve this maddening mystery. To put it bluntly, Event Leviathan #4 is a damn fine issue of a damn fine series. Period. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #78

Williamson continues his exploration of “The Forces” with a story that acts as a solid “by the numbers” tale of superhero fare within the DC Universe. This most recent issue feels like a comic of yesteryear, with all the strengths and weaknesses of a bygone era accompanying it. What you see here is what you get and the new supporting characters of Barry’s world simply don’t pack the necessary punch to have readers care about their grisly predicament in facing off against the Black Flash. Sandoval’s art work here though manages to capture the kinetic energy of The Flash, blending character and action beats quite well. If you’re in search of a superhero comic that doesn’t necessarily break the wheel, Williamson’s run on The Flash may be worth your time. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

GOTHAM CITY MONSTERS #1

Many stories set in Gotham look to explore the bleak, seedy underbelly of the city, often succeeding in their attempts. But considering how Gotham is already at a critical point under Bane’s control, a microscope on the volatile Monstertown that zooms even further on some of its most captivating citizens is perhaps one of the best examinations of Gotham’s dark side. That’s exactly what Gotham City Monsters is looking to provide, and it’s off to a tremendous start with its first issue. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

HAWKMAN #16

The time-traveling adventures of Carter Hall continue only this time, he’s on the heels of one of his most terrifying adversaries yet. Just over a year into this run, I’m fairly confident Rob Venditti has tipped his toes into every genre imaginable and finally, it appears the book is now jumping into horror headfirst. There’s something to be said about fearing that which can’t be seen and this issue does a great job showcasing that. Part of DC’s ongoing “Year of the Villain” event, it’s unfortunate Shadow Thief is about as one-dimensional as a villain can be, otherwise this book would be an enthralling read. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #13

House of Whispers #13 is the best issue yet of the Sandman Universe series. In the wake of Agwe’s death, Erzulie and her other husband, Ogun, possess the bodies of earthly worshippers to plant a tree in Agwe’s memory. This has an unexpected effect on the neighbor that happens to live next door, who steals the focus of the story. Nalo Hopkinson and Dan Watters’ pacing has never been better, as the issue plays out for the most part like an enthralling standalone short story. Matthew Dow Smith and Zac Atkinson’s artwork is muddy during certain frenetic scenes, but otherwise does a solid job of telling the tale. Here’s hoping this stellar issue is a sign of what’s to come from future issues. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #13

Justice League Odyssey #13 is set entirely outside of the Ghost Sector, which is now enclosed in a special barrier of Darkseid’s making and is being turned into a pocket universe. Cyborg’s Justice League team is corrupted by Darkseid, save for Jessica Cruz, who had her ring crushed and then was incinerated by Darkseid’s Omega Beams. So – at this low point, we’re introduced to a new team to oppose Darkseid, made up of Dex-Starr the Red Lantern, Blackfire, and the mysterious masked Okkult. This issue works (mostly for reasons which spoil the big twist of the issue) and I’m excited to see how long the new status quo lasts. More Dex-Starr is always a good thing in my book. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE RIDDLER: YEAR OF THE VILLAIN #1

The hook at the center of this one-shot is excellent. With so many villains, including fellow B-lister Black Mask, receiving potent new gifts from Lex Luthor, The Riddler is left to ponder his own place in the DC universe; is he a gimmick-focused has-been or an intelligence as capable as he likes to believe? The use of a parable and under-used fellow villain King Tut make for a strong central plot and entertaining path towards a solid, open ending. At least one recurring gag is worthy of some serious laugh, and there are plenty of other great jokes along the way, too. However, much of the action on the page doesn’t quite live up to its promise. Backgrounds are sparse on detail and many appear like a computer rendering from an early 2000s video game that ran out of budget for rendering. Gotham City and Smallville both appear as generic big cities and and smalltowns, a problem that is also present in more specific sequences, as well. The result is a fun one-shot that certainly understands its central character and problems, but one that lacks enough character on its own to make it a must read material beyond any readers already dedicated to The Riddler’s career. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER TWINS #7

Stephen Byrne’s art is still lively, with strong layouts, believable emotions, and plenty of Easter eggs, but something about this issue feels…off. It feels somewhat rushed, which might be the result of the series getting a “second half” that begins with this issue. Mark Russell’s story is simple, and feels like a one-off, but it carries over some threads from the first half and gives a satisfying emotional resolution. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #78

While the premise of “Loveless” remains a potent one—the death of the god of love leaves all of Earth incapable of expressing this essential emotion—it’s execution is lackluster at best. Readers are regularly told about the consequences of a world without love, but it’s rarely seen on the page. Steve Trevor attempts to discuss how this twist is impacting his own life, but his face rarely matches what the dialogue is expressing. This results in many conversations that ring hollow, functioning as an exposition delivery service. Not even a showdown between Cheetah—now empowered to kill gods—and Wonder Woman delivers any excitement. Characters are appear rigid both in conversation and combat, often with expressions and postures inappropriate for what is occurring on the page. While every individual on the page continues to bemoan their loss of love, it’s not apparent in the story on the page and that leaves this story lifeless. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

YOUNG JUSTICE #8

Young Justice are on a new Earth, but it’s definitely not the one they were hoping for. A showdown against Earth-3’s Crime Syndicate of America’s own progeny produces many unpleasant surprises, along with a few sparks of hope. This issue primarily serves as an introduction to the challenges and new foes to be met ahead, but there are enough twists spread across this reset that the story doesn’t need to slow much. It doesn’t hit the same highs as Young Justice #7, but an increased emphasis on characters and relationships serve it well, as do many nods to how a “bad Earth” looks in the background. This issue is a top-notch set up for what comes next both in a multiversal jaunt and for heroes prepared to establish what good and evil means their own generation. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SYMBIOTE OF VENGEANCE #1

Symbiote of Vengeance is yet another entertaining tie-in to the “Absolute Carnage: event as it sees Ghost Riders Danny Ketch and Alejandra Jones team up to try stopping Carnage prior to the events of the main event. Its ending is somewhat predictable and feels like it’s more concerned with setting the table for a separate Ghost Rider book, but writer Ed Brisson gets a ton of fun out of Carnage as a Ghost Rider (complete with a Carnage Cycle) and there’s plenty of dark humour spread throughout. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE VS DEADPOOL #2

The great silliness of Deadpool was on film display once again in this issue, but perhaps it was a little too goofy. Don’t get me wrong, Tieri’s Wade is delightful, but it seems a little too in your face here, especially as the story attempts to take center stage. Definitely a fun read but lacking a little focus. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

AGE OF CONAN: VALERIA #2

The sophomore issue of Age of Conan: Valeria is a strong reminder of the perils of the Conan universe and how even the most talented swordsmen and women are constantly at risk. It’s bookended by peril on either side and does an excellent job of depicting these fights through expressive, loud scenes accented with bright colors and flashes of violence. A two-page spread showing Valeria making use of her training from long ago that’s referenced in Valeria #2 is the highlight of the issue’s artwork and is a culmination of the fighter’s practice and prowess. The volatile nature of the whole world of Valeria makes it so that one could doubt the hero’s safety even though it’s a guarantee that she’ll carry on, and it’s that tension that’ll help carry the series regardless of what turns the narrative might take. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #29

Writer Nick Spencer takes a breather post “Hunted”, and before jumping head first into “Absolute Carnage,” with a fantastic one and done story that focuses on the Peter/Mary Jane relationship. As has been the case in the past, Peter’s career as Spider-Man gets in the way of his love life but Spencer manages to turn the “cliché” on its ear by building on the in-depth relationship between the recently re-united fan favorite couple. It’s a mature, endearing look into the pairing with a heart-breaking finale. On the action side of things, Peter’s sister, Teresa Parker, returns to ask for Spidey’s help. While not as interesting as the “A Plot,” this side story does its job in an interesting fashion that will keep fans turning the pages. Francesco Mann’s art also gets the job done, creating an issue that’s a worthy installment in all things Spider-Man. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK CAT #4

Black Cat‘s surprisingly impressive run continues with #4, actually improving a bit on the previous outing. Felicia and Johnny Storm are such wonderful compliments and her inner monologue about his inefficiencies makes for such a refreshing interaction between two long standing characters. Equal parts espionage thriller and slapstick comedy, Black Cat is about as well rounded as it gets. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #10

Captain Marvel #10 delivers several big time revelations about what’s been happening to Carol, and it’s clear that Kelly Thompson knows what makes Minn-Erva so compelling as a villain. Her motivations allow quite a bit of grey to seep into her actions, and those more extreme methods play extremely well against Carol’s more altruistic traits. The identity of Star receives a solid payoff as well, but again, this sequence shines because the Star’s true attitudes are revealed and contrasted against Carol’s as opposed to just the simple shock value of who it is. Carmen Carnero and Tamra Bonvillain are on their A game here as well, delivering in both the intimate conversations and the city to space spanning battles alike. If you want to know what makes Captain Marvel a hero, look no further. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #11

The final page guarantees that readers will return for one of the juiciest conflicts to emerge from this incredible run on Daredevil so far, but the rest of the issue sags as it reminds readers of what’s happening but fails to provide much momentum. A conversation between Spider-Man and Detective North teeters between bland aphorisms and a genuine discussion of restorative justice, and it’s the only moment that doesn’t read like a redux of some existing story element with nothing essential added. All of the scenes are well scripted and the characters appear as three-dimensional both on and beyond the page as standard, but all of that still struggles to justify this issue being a distinct installment. Many marks of quality are still there, but after so many dynamite issues one that’s simply fine stands out like a lawyer wearing a devil mask. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE #19

I’m not sure this new direction for Doctor Strange is an exciting one or if we’re being set up for a total bore. Either way, the journey there is pretty exciting. Another standalone venture, Stephen has to combine his medical knowledge with magical abilities for the first time in a very long time and his return to origin is worth the time. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: PRODIGAL SUN #1

Guardians of the Galaxy tears into a new series with its debut issue of Prodigal Sun. The intergalactic team is back in familiar form with Peter Quill leading the charge, but things get hairy as usual when a fight for a thrown threatens to annihilate an entire planet. The issue reads like a breeze with some gorgeous artwork added in, leaving fans eager to learn more about Luuk and his future on the throne. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

GWENPOOL STRIKES BACK #2

Gwenpool Strikes Back with its second issue, and it sees Gwen head on yet another crazed mission. Teaming up with Deadpool, the girl decides to get freaky with the leader of the Fantastic Four, but her sleazy rendezvous goes belly up in the best of ways. And when her teammate decides to turn sides of her, it isn’t just Gwen who is left feeling anxious! — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

INVADERS #9

Namor continues to insist that Atlanteans deserve to rule the planet, forcing the Invaders to enlist more allies to their cause. The Serpent Crown continues to impact the King of Atlantis’ motivations, leaving the Invaders with few options to reverse the effects he’s had on the humans he’s turned into water-breathers. Devout fans of these characters will surely enjoy witnessing their exploits, yet the book fails to engage the more casual reader, even those who have been with it from the beginning. With this latest issue being the middle of a story arc, there’s bound to be some stagnation, with virtually all of the characters floundering as we’re given more exposition of the situation. The book jumps from one scene of characters arguing with another to the next, offering us very little to keep us engaged in the plodding narrative. –– Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

INVISIBLE WOMAN #3

Invisible Woman has done a great job of showing why Sue Storm is a worthy leading lady in the Marvel Universe. Mark Waid continues to find creative new ways to show off how versatile Sue’s powers are, and Mattie De Iulius provides picturesque visuals. The storytelling is solid, characterization on point, and it looks good, there just isn’t much going on beneath the surface, at least not in this issue. But if you’re a fan of the Fantastic Four or Invisible Woman in particular, this issue will deliver. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

IRONHEART #10

The Wakandan crossover continues in Ironheart #10 as we see more of the charming team-up between Riri and Wakanda’s heroes. “Shuriri” is turning out to be one of the best duos the series has introduced so far, and the chemistry between the two only strengthens with every conversation and battle they share. Ironheart is at its grandest during the big, cinematic scenes where we see the heroes from diverse backgrounds converge in one spot. As for how this issue fits into the story as a whole, it’s slower by comparison, though it moves the narrative forward in a necessary way. The way the ghastly, shadowy figures are drawn and accented with hollowed expressions adds a bit of severity and urgency to keep the story taut as we learn more about Riri’s journey and her past. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

KING THOR #1

For a story about the end of the universe, King Thor #1 is a remarkably simple tale that hearkens heavily back to the beginning of Aaron’s run. Outside of Thor and Loki (whose conflict remains at the heart of the series), the book’s only other characters are Thor’s granddaughters and Shadrak, a longtime reccuring character who gets an amazing payoff in this issue. And while Thor and Loki’s battle is earth-shattering and epic, it’s also melancholic and barren, a reminder that we’re approaching the end, not only of Thor, but of the entire universe. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

LOKI #3

Loki is one of those titles that is a delightful read each issue partly because the character is just one that is fun to read, but Daniel Kibblesmith not only knocks it out of the park with how he writes Loki, but the surprising twist at the end of the issue is one that you might guess, but it’s presented in such a way that it still manages to be, well, a surprise. Be careful what you wish for, that’s the lesson here, but be glad Loki hasn’t learned it yet because this issue is fantastic and not just for Loki’s direct story. The side story about Nightmare’s vessel, is it were, is heartwrenching and intriguing all in the same turn. It’s a stellar issue from cover to cover, a must read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #10

This oversized issue features both a birthday party and the return of some elements from the now-defunct Ultimate universe. The former provides a delightful, if trite, moral about Miles’ accomplishments and those who support him. It would be a bit easier to look pass this bunt of a plot, if so much of it weren’t delivered in captions narrating the point. Miles and his loved ones are depicted in a fashion where it’s not hard to fall in love with what’s simply shown on the page. The action is oriented on the return of Ultimate Norman Osborn and the mysterious new superpowered person in Brooklyn, Ultimatum. This provides an irresistible cliffhanger and promises some grand designs lying in wait. While Spider-Man #10 doesn’t quite justify its expanded page count or price, there’s still plenty to like as there always is with this series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1

You don’t expect to see Moon Knight cross paths with villains like Kang, but while it’s an unlikely pairing it makes for one fantastic adventure. Writer Cullen Bunn finds a way to blend the time traveling aspects of Kang with the supernatural elements of Moon Knight into a delightful concoction, and artists Ibrahim Moustafa and Matt Horak deliver some amazing Moon Knight variations throughout various eras. World War II and Wild West Moon Knight are easy standouts, but there are so many it’s hard to narrow it down to a favorite. This wasn’t really what I was expecting it all, but any Moon Knight fan will definitely not want to miss out on all the fun. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

POWERS OF X #4

After the propulsive action found in House of X #3 and #4, Powers of X #4 reads like a shotgun approach to storytelling. It delivers three distinct segments, all of which are dedicated to a greater narrative but none of which cohere into a single story. Mister Sinister’s appearance, long foreshadowed, provides plenty of humor in addition to the expected intrigue. Multiple other figures left largely to the shadows, including Doug Ramsey and the Phalanx, both receive the spotlight as well. There are plenty of exciting new ideas, as well as some riddles fans will undoubtedly be discussing all week, and it makes for a valuable continuation. This is a quintessential middle chapter in a story that demands a lot of its readers; it keeps things moving even if the direction isn’t entirely clear at the moment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PUNISHER KILL KREW #2

This miniseries continues to be a pleasant surprise in nearly every way. Gerry Duggan jam-packs this issue with just the right amount of action, heart, and total ridiculousness, while almost-effortlessly distilling the nuances of Frank’s character. Juan Ferreyra’s art brings the series into a whole new level, especially with the violent, cosmic, and bizarre visuals of this issue. Drop whatever you’re doing and start reading Punisher Kill Krew. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SILVER SURFER BLACK #4

In an age where comics from the Big Two tend to run together and look awfully similar, there’s no denying Tradd Moore’s in this title is some of the most mind-bending work you can see in a comic today. Though the art’s been quite gnarly the three previous issues, Silver Surfer Black #4 takes some incredibly complex plot points and turns it up to 11, churning out some delightfully bonkers panels and splashes. In terms of down-right cosmic action, this issue has little to none of that, something that’s anti-climactic for a penultimate issue. That said, what happens here sets the stage for a massive showdown in this mini-series’ final issue—something that will likely be a can’t-miss read. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE – SUPREME LEADER SNOKE #1

Prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Snoke takes Kylo Ren to Dagobah to confront his fears like we saw Luke Skywalker do in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Snoke pushes Kylo to embrace his darkness by teasing him with his potential, leading to an impressive display of power. Fans who were expecting more insight into Snoke’s backstory will surely be disappointed, but with Star Wars: The Last Jedi confirming how the Supreme Leader isn’t an integral part of the Skywalker Saga, readers get to witness the disturbing relationship between the two characters unfold. Luckily, the book is frightening in its depictions of Kylo’s limitless rage and the chip he has on his shoulder, always trying to escape his past and prove he’s more deserving of the galaxy than his uncle Luke or even his grandfather Darth Vader, connecting the character to the history of the original trilogy. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #48

As we near the end of Unbeatable Squirrel-Girl, the odds continue to stack up against Doreen and her delightful crew, and the book is all the better for it. Melissa Morbeck really has given Doreen a worthwhile adversary, and even holds her own as Doctor Doom stands next to her. Ryan North keeps the stakes high but doesn’t lose the series’ trademark humor, and Derek Charm’s visuals are a huge part of that balance. Even as Tony and the army of villains continue to show up, the spotlight never truly leaves Squirrel Girl, and you’ll remember all the reasons why you love this character and her book by the end of the issue. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

VENOM #18

I think I’ve take. For granted how good of a character Dylan really is. Eddie Brock is nowhere to be found in this issue but his son carries the entire thing on his own without missing a step. This may just be a small part of a much grander story, but it’s a wonderful and somehow touching piece of the journey. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANALOG #8

There’s something truly charming about Jack and his oddball crew, and it’s enough to overtake some of the book’s rougher edges. It’s worth it all though to see Jack interact with some of his old friends (or acquaintances in this case) and find the love/hate relationship they all have with him, and the sci-fi elements are introduced in fun and quirky ways throughout. I found myself laughing several times throughout, and the O’Sullivan’s expressions are fantastic, investing you that much more into what’s happening with these characters. That said, the overall conspiracy plot involving Mars is just not nearly as compelling as the day to day adventures of this team, and here’s hoping that picks up a bit more going forward. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE BEAUTY #29

The Beauty #29 is best described as a perfunctory penultimate chapter. There are the standard strokes in this painting that any reader of a series winding down might expect to see before a big finale. There’s a touch of nostalgia, familiar faces and places encouraging a look back. There’s a bit of action, setting up something larger to follow. There’s even one last cliffhanger, ready to remind everyone that the final issue is more than just a coda. However, none of it resonates beyond the level of essential plot delivery. There’s little emotion found in these portrayals and only a shootout delivers anything in the way of tension with some solid layouts and panel pacing. Outside of the action at its center, though, this all reads as work performed without much joy so that an ending can be delivered. You can almost hear someone saying, “get on with it already,” but that might just be your own subconscious. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER/JUSTICE LEAGUE: HAMMER OF JUSTICE #3

With no slight to Ormston or any of the other artists to come before him, Michael Walsh is the perfect talent to draw a Black Hammer title and this issue, in particular, makes that even more evident. Despite lasting a page or two too long, this book’s opening sequence is laugh out loud funny for both Black Hammer fans and everyday comic readers alike. The issue does some interesting things to help deepen the world Lemire has built over the past couple of years but even then, the book still has a looming feeling of inconsequential storytelling. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

COFFIN BOUND #2

Two issues in, Coffin Bound is already establishing itself as one of the most viscerally unique comics on shelves right now. This issue has all of the momentum of the first issue and then some, as Dan Watters crafts a tale that reads like an emotional roller coaster ride. Dani’s art continues to be truly gorgeous as well, especially as this issue’s character designs dip into the bizarre and macabre. If you aren’t reading Coffin Bound yet, you absolutely need to be. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

GHOSTED IN L.A. #3

The final pair of sequences in Ghosted in L.A. #3 makes it read as though this series has finally turned a corner and found its footing. An opening flashback invests more nuance and interest in a barely acknowledged pair of characters than any relationship in the series thus far. It also highlights how little readers know (and, therefore, can be expected to care) about Ronnie and Daphne. However, that is addressed throughout the course of the issue and that leads to the presentation of conflicts that resonate outside of these pages and build tension for future installments. The nature of the manor and its many ghosts are also pulled into the spotlight, showing how much prior installments have taken the series’ premise for granted. While multiple flaws continue to resonate throughout this installment, there’s a lot left to like by the final page and encouragement to stick around, assuming you’re still reading. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #23

Francesco Mortarino and Raul Angulo were seriously born to draw War Bunnys and Zords, and yes, that is a sentence i never thought i’d write. The issue shines visually throughout, with gorgeous and colorful battles between the Zords and Zedd’s latest creation. Meanwhile writers Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace deliver a several sequences that fans will eat up with a spoon, but also take some time for a few brief but important character moments that help enrich this post-“Shattered Grid” world. This is the perfect mixture of depth and fun, and any Power Rangers fan will be over the moon for it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GOGOR #5

The art keeps improving and the story keeps getting more involved and compelling, making it feel like Waring had a lot more planned going in than the first few issues made it seem. That said, this issue struggles with tone; it has a sense of humor that mostly works, but feels out of place given both the high stakes of the issue and its relative absence in previous installments. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

ISOLA #9

Olwyn and Rook’s journey takes some bizarre and surprising turns in this issue. This issue is simultaneously understated and incredibly action-packed and poignant, with so much more lurking underneath the surface of Karl Kerschl’s gorgeous visuals. Isola continues to be a fascinating gem in the world of indie comics. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE ORVILLE #3

This issue of The Orville begins a new “episode” set between the TV show’s first and second seasons. “The Word of Avis” follows up on Ed and Gordon’s season one mission to infiltrate the Krill and steal their holy text. This issue reveals that the mission had some unintended consequences within the Planetary Union, which end up putting the Orville in danger. The issue touches on issues such as privacy vs. security and freedom of religion, but whatever it has to say about those issues is being kept back for the story’s conclusion. Because of this, it’s a slower issue that focuses on the mystery of a wayward ship crew, a mystery that isn’t all that hard to piece together before the reveal. The slower pace isn’t aided by the mundane artwork. Fine, but not memorable. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

OUTER DARKNESS #10

Outer Darkness tries something a bit different with its tenth issue as it balances two different realities running parallel with one another. It succeeds in its endeavor for the most part, though you just have to go into it knowing everything will make sense soon enough. These stories are juxtaposed expertly with night-and-day portrayals of what’s going on, each of those realities punctuated by Outer Darkness‘ signature grim and gruesome drawings of its characters. It’s filled with startling, abrupt moments until everything falls into place, but that confusion that accompanies those times exemplifies one of the best parts of Outer Darkness: We often know as little about what’s going on as the crew of the Charon does. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

PANDEMICA #1

Midway through Pandemica #1, I found the thought of turning the next page to be unbearable. There are so many comics to read and the first half of this debut only provides reasons to read other ones; the second half does not improve upon that record. Plot and relationships are delivered in a deluge of word balloons. Pandemica is all about tell, all the time, never bothering to consider how comics function as a visual medium that can show readers so much. The plot itself is a Rorschach test where every reader could walk away with a different impression of where focus should be directed. A broadly written concept of genocidal disease marketing (one which clearly doesn’t consider the genetic ramifications of its own premise) and mysterious appearance of a special forces fixer assume weight they don’t possess and are topical without being useful. Pandemica #1 is a mess from start to finish, a comic that reads like a movie pitch any producer would be smart enough to walk away from. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

RAT QUEENS #18

The Rat Queens go on a quest up a mountain and it all feels a bit ramshackle. The tone of the book has been grim since Ryan Ferrier and Priscilla Petraites took over the series. The Queens continue to grate on each other, which makes spending time with the group grating for the reader. Several conflicts come to a head in this issue. We’re given the impression that they’re meant to be resolved by the end, but there’s not much indication as to how to why. The issue tries to force the idea that the quest unifies the Queens, but it doesn’t spend any time showing how their frayed relationships are changed and improved. It’s all a bit messy and lacks the joy that makes the best Rat Queens stories so appealing. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

STARCADIA QUEST #1

Starcadia Quest kicks off with an action sequence, but it’s the humor that really sticks out. The book really picks up though once we get to a diner and meet Starkid and Digits, and both of them quickly steal your heart. Writer James Roberts brings such a whimsical vibe to this world despite the fact that it’s kind of an authoritarian regime that seems to stem out any fun or lightheartedness. This is all helped by artist Aurelio Mazzara and colorist David Garcia Cruz, who bring the pint-sized characters to life with hilarious expressions and bright swaths of color. At times it can be a little confusing to sort everything out on the more cluttered panels, but overall there’s quite a bit to like about Starcadia Quest, and we’re definitely in on this charming space adventure. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

REAVER #3

Reaver #3 come rushing onto shelves this week like a raging fire, and that is no exaggeration. After surviving an ambush last issue, the gang are faced with another mission. Death looms over part of the team as they infiltrate an outlying village for information, but the home team will leave fans more than a little worried about the rogues’ survival prospects before the tense chapter ends. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

RONIN ISLAND #6

Ronin Island hits shelves this week with its best chapter yet. Filled with delicious tension, readers are able to explore two formational moments which Kenichi and Hana experienced. Never before have these two characters felt so real, and as they individually plot to save the island they call home, fans will be left cheering for this gorgeous series and its focus on friendship. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #5

This first miniseries in Archie’s new Sabrina relaunch draws to a close in a breathtaking and fulfilling way. This issue balances a menagerie of supernatural action sequences with such a profound sense of earnestness, as Thompson continues to perfectly capture everything that’s great about Sabrina. Veronica and Andy Fish’s art is still one of the most gorgeous things in comics right now, and this issue’s colors somehow manage to find new ways to really pop. Thankfully, this creative team will be returning with a new miniseries in 2020, and this issue shows that the wait will be more than worth it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #25

In hopes of reminding Leia about the people she represents, Amilyn Holdo takes her friend on an impromptu adventure through all corners of the city. Despite Leia’s reluctance to come along for the dangerous ride, she is reminded that a city has many levels full of residents from all walks of life and, while she might only see a small corner of her kingdom, she must make the decisions that best serve everyone. While other issues of Star Wars Adventures delivers readers two short stories, this extended edition offers insight into the unique connection between Leia and Amilyn that was only hinted at in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Unfortunately, we aren’t given a story that’s especially exciting and, while fans of the two characters will surely enjoy seeing them embark on any adventure, the narrative itself doesn’t feel like one that was begging to be told. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THUMBS #4

The penultimate chapter of Thumbs is easily the series’ most visually striking installment. When MOM arrives in Power City, it’s an excuse to unleash power and explore how technology has twisted this future version of society. The use of neon pink makes for several impressive spreads throughout this issue building very well on Hayden Sherman’s sharp, jagged linework. Underlying themes about control and technology remain a didactic slog, however, delivering lots of excited dialogue that doesn’t add up to much. Plotting provides much of the power in this issue, delivering a killer cliffhanger, but not much that will resonate beyond the actual experience of reading Thumbs. However this series ends, it seems likely to deliver a lot of sturm und drang—thrilling individual pages—with very little worth hearing. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TREES: THREE FATES #1

The original 14 issues of Trees explored almost every continent of an alternative Earth radically altered in the wake of enormous, alien pillars placing themselves across its surface. Politics (both global and local), economics, science, and other sprawling facets of society were examined, each featuring a distinct set of characters and sub-plots. Trees was an ambitious sci-fi epic that didn’t feel nearly complete when it ended in 2016 after many substantial delays. Trees: Three Fates #1, the beginning of that much-needed ending, wisely decides to forego revisiting almost any existing material and instead only retains the series’ core premise in the far reaches of Eastern Russia where Klara, the region’s lone cop, is tasked with solving the murder of an unknown person besides one of the “Trees.” This step back in scope provides an issue that beautifully continues the core themes of Trees without imploding under the weight of the original series. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNEARTH #3

Cullen Bunn and Kyle Strahm’s Unearth series has reached full body horror-mode with its latest issue. The explorers continue to be picked off, the psychology torment several of them are going through continues to be pulled back and the monstrous subhuman and pseudo-centipede creatures keep looking more horrific by the minute. Once again Baldemar Rivas’ art is the true winner of the book, bring a stark clash of colors and distorted figures to nearly ever panel. The story may not be much, but you can’t deny it’s pretty to look at. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5