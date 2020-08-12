Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/12/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Empyre #5, Big Girls #1, Green Lantern: Earth One Vol. 2, and Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #15 Batman and The Outsiders is a title that frequently suffers from pacing issues. One issue will feel energetic and quick, like the story is hurtling itself towards a massive climax and the next will abruptly slow down, buying even more time before an inevitable face off. This week's Batman and the Outsiders #15 falls in that latter category, but despite feeling a bit like another protracted slowdown, the story is interesting. We finally start to get a more clear picture of what Ra's is up to, though it's still very muddled as to his real aims. It's a good read overall, though one can't help but wish we'd finally get to the action. It feels like we've been waiting for the Outsiders to take on Ra's forever at this point. The book just needs to get on with it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #9 The team of Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch are moving toward their conclusion and this latest issue is another solid installment of this maxi-series mystery. While I personally wished the had explored the idea of "Batman as the Warden of Arkham" a tad more, we get the dry wit and frantic action from the team as usual, minus a glaring artistic mistake here and there where Bruce's lower jaw appears to be missing. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #3 Dark Nights: Death Metal continues to be an insane but incredibly fun tour of the DC Multiverse, and issue #3 keeps the insanity train moving full speed ahead. Writer Scott Snyder finally brings the trinity together here, but as everything in this series, not everything is as it seems, and those looming mysteries is a wonderful balance to the epic action and larger than life moments. Artist Greg Capullo and colorist FCO Plascencia give us even more Nightmare Batman creations, but even more impressive is their Superman, who commands every scene he's involved in. That said, the major applause for the team comes in one absolutely delightful moment between Batman and Jarro, who once more steals the freaking show in every way. Death Metal #3 doesn't shy away from the insanity that has fueled the series so far, but it injects the intrigue and heart the series needs to make sure we all care about the outcome. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1025 When DC launched "Joker War," I didn't realize that it was the sort of confrontation that involved drone strikes and a tank. Regardless, Batman and Batwoman team up in this tie-in issue, which sees the pair work together to save Lucius Fox from a small army of Joker goons. It's a very paint-by-the-numbers issue, with boring, lifeless art by Kenneth Rocafort and a pretty suspenseless storyline by Peter Tomasi. This issue does not inspire any confidence in the wider Joker arc. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 THE FLASH #759 Williamson's final run on The Flash is racing toward the finish line, and the writer is able to really play well off the current continuity of the DC Universe, and the past continuity across the many crises of Barry Allen and company. Joined by Sandoval and Kollins on art duties, the latest issue is definitely a love letter to the Scarlet Speedster and fits nicely with the epic stories of the likes of Geoff Johns and Mark Waid. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #6 The Green Lantern Season Two #6 has been a bit uneven compared to Season One, but when it all clicks into place it's delightful. That's what happens in issue #6, as a weary Hal Jordan finds himself in the space hospital. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean he or anyone else is safe, and the ensuing chaos from writer Grant Morrison and artist Liam Sharp puts the book's biggest strengths on display. Morrison's developed a delightful cast of new and oddball Lanterns, with a personal fave being Rykaktoro, and it's awesome to see them finally interact with an icon like Jordan. Morrison is clearly having fun here, but he balances the issue with high stakes and a surprising twist, though even that twist has a wink and a nod. Sharp and colorist Steve Oliff are on their A-Games here, delivering big action that at times almost feels straight out of a Hanna-Barbera cartoon. This is the quirky Green Lantern book we initially fell in love with, and it's nice to see the series return to form. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 HAWKMAN #26 "Hawks Eternal" reaches its explosive conclusion in a way only a Venditti joint can achieve. As I've said in month's past, this arc plays out like an homage to Potterton's Heavy Metal and for that, it's all the better. By now, I sound like a broken record, but this title remains fresh with each passing issue—the one requirement needed so the story of the reincarnating Hawkman never grows stale. While you and I probably both want much more of this title — especially from Rob and his collaborators—Hawkman #26 serves as a poignant ending to the story that's taken years to unfold. In the now, this book is as good as they come—the narrative is thoughtful and tight. Pasarin and company combine for the ideal art somewhere between pulp and classic sci-fi. If this were the series finale, it'd be the perfect ending. Now, it's will be interesting to see where the title goes from here; to be frank, I'm not sure how it gets much better than this. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #23 Justice League Odyssey continues to impress, as shock betrayals and twists continue at a furious pace. I've mentioned elsewhere that this comic is peak "Dan Abnett" storytelling that reminds me a lot of his defining run on Guardians of the Galaxy. Although this issue has some minor pacing issues, I still feel like it does the important job of making us care about its characters so when they inevitably fail, the readers care no matter how inconsequential they are to the wider DC Universe. This has quietly turned into one of DC's finest jewels and I hope that it lives on past its current arc. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN #24 Brian Bendis has explored the extraterrestrial side of the DC universe and the city of Metropolis during his run on Superman and Action Comics. Now, he and Kevin Maguire explore the magical side of the DCU, as Superman and Doctor Fate fight against Xanadoth, a Lord of Chaos. This was a fun issue that not only highlights Superman's importance in the wider DC Universe, but also shows Superman clearly out of his element but still persevering. With Bendis's run on Superman starting to wind down, I think issues like this one are what I'll miss the most. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #760 While Wonder Woman #759 was a stunning start to Mariko Tamaki's run on the title, Wonder Woman #760 absolutely cements how great a fit she is to the character. The issue continues the concerning "trend" as it were of people seemingly hallucinating and ending up carrying out various acts of danger and destruction, but while Diana is convinced Max Lord has something to do with it, things aren't quite so cut and dry. What really works about this issue is that Tamaki does a fantastic job of balancing Wonder Woman's skepticism about Lord and her determination that something truly hinky is happening with the genuine humanity of the character. We get to see Diana's caring side and heroic side in equal turn as well as see the warrior herself become a victim of this madness in a truly terrifying way. It's a fantastic issue that's well-considered, well-paced, and expertly written. The story advances in a deeply satisfying way and still leaves you wanting more. It's an excellent issue, full stop. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46 The Amazing Spider-MAN #46 drums up the stakes for Peter Parker as the Sin Eater lays out a dangerous game before readers. After apparently reforming a group of nasty villains, Spider-Man is left stumped as he tries to figure out his new foe's game. But with the public showing their support for Sin Eater's brutal methods, Peter has more adversaries to fight than ever as he tries to save the city from itself. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #19 Captain Marvel #19 will have every Captain Marvel fan smiling from ear to ear, and yes, Lauri-ell is already one of the best new additions of 2020. Writer Kelly Thompson brings all of Carol's best aspects to light in this issue, and Lauri-ell is a perfect compliment, allowing Thompson even more opportunities to showcase how funny this book can be. That said, it doesn't hurt when Chewie and Lauri-ell make such an amazing pair. The book also moves the overarching Kree-Skull story forward in some intriguing ways, and if you've been a fan of Cap for a while, you're going to lose your mind when that all-star team forms. On the visuals side, artist Cory Smith and colorist Tamra Bonvillain outdo themselves with a delightful fight sequence that mixes frantic action with small but incredibly effective comedic touches. You're going to laugh and cheer your way throughout this entire issue, making this a must for any fan. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 EMPYRE #5 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] When Empyre began, Ewing was able to juggle the many characters and plot lines in the premiere issue, but the subsequent crossovers simply could not maintain those many different moving pieces from the beginning. While Hulkling and Wiccan's wedding is a highlight, the subsequent "rescue mission," and what feels like the dozen-th betrayal of this event series, just add more unnecessary elements when all is said and done. Empyre as a whole is a mixed bag and, while it has interesting elements, such as Reed Richards slapping on Iron Man's armor, it is a crossover that ultimately falls far short of its promise. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 EMPYRE: AVENGERS #2 Empyre: Avengers smartly leans even heavier into underused members of Marvel's roster in its sophomore issue with a worthwhile payoff. Anchoring some of the seldom-seen characters to more memorable heroes keep the split interesting while devoting an appropriate amount of time to each tier of supers. Some of the issue's most impressive visuals come from Brother Voodoo and Wanda leaving their physical forms to head into mindscapes and places in between. It offers a unique juxtaposition on what's otherwise a very earthy aesthetic to Empyre: Avengers created by the plant-based enemies. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 Empyre: Captain America #2 takes a complete 180-degree turn from where it was last time around. This time, we get a masterclass of just who Captain America is—the no-nonsense Avenger that serves as an idol to man. Cap's written really well by Johnson here, and maybe it's because the narrative a plot serves as a better purpose this time around. The creative team takes a galactic threat and does a decent job of turning it into something more grounded—at least as grounded as you can be with a hero stuffed full of the Super Soldier Serum. The plot threads here make sense and over all, it pushes the whole spin-off forward. That said, it's still a far cry from being an essential part of the overall story of Empyre but after the improvement from issue #1 to #2, I'm anxious to see where this book goes next. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 EMPYRE: X-MEN #3 Empyre is a series about intergalactic conquest and genocide, so you wouldn't expect partnering that story with a zombie plot would result in much positivity, but Empyre: X-Men is one of the most fun superhero series to be produced this year. With all of the players introduced, issue #3 focuses on ramping up the stakes (delivering a spectacular cliffhanger for the mini's finale) and delivering big moments, including an incredible splash of both Magik and Nightcrawler. The many conflicted sides and constant shifts in allies and enemies are well tracked with each shift in momentum delivering a laugh or genuine shock. With mutant resurrection protocols lowering the stakes, the team behind this series has found numerous opportunities to revel in sci-fi and horror genre tropes, and to transform them into the sort of fun often associated with the X-Men's baseball games. Empyre: X-Men has quickly emerged as the highlight of Marvel's summer event and delivers all of the strange joy readers of X-Men and "Empyre" comics alike could hope for in a miniseries like this. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) THE IMMORTAL HULK #36 The Immortal Hulk #35's cliffhanger was stunning and tragic, but the ways in which issue #36 compounds that tragedy make it hurt far more, especially given the links between what occurs in these pages and current uprisings against police violence. In the midst of so much suffering, Gamma Flight arrives and, with violence as their only tool, somehow transform a terrible moment into something even worse. Puck, Creel, and Titania's words read like the worst examples of brutality captured on camera and readers can perceive the terrible irony as their attempts to restore "order" only ensure worse harm. This is exactly the sort of connection between superhero fantasy and real world tragedy that The Immortal Hulk has excelled at developing, providing readers plenty to consider without devolving into didacticism. This encounter and its framing provides plenty for a single issue, but even as the horror in Iowa mounts yet another terrifying cliffhanger is delivered in an issue that absolutely lives up to its solicit's promise: NO HAPPY ENDINGS. The Immortal Hulk has enshrined itself as one of modern comics' greatest horror series by steeping all of its most terrible moments in very real problems. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 MARAUDERS #11 Marauders has played the long game with one of its biggest storylines, and it turns out the payoff was more than worth it. Fans will finally get several threads addressed in Marauders #11, and writer Gerry Duggan delivers much wanted answers but doesn't give away everything, introducing some welcome intrigue regarding how these scenarios ultimately play out. Artist Stefano Caselli and colorist Edgar Delgado are stellar throughout the issue, though perhaps sheen brightest at the very beginning and at the very end of the issue, as these scenes deliver the emotion and camaraderie that we've come to love from the X-Men in spades. Marauders has been the gold standard of "Dawn of X," and that trend isn't ending anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #4 Darth Vader confronts his past both literally and figuratively, as a number of reunions with monster and allies from his past confront the Sith Lord to make him pay for what happened to Queen Amidala, opening up a number of emotional memories he has of his former love. While the memories are harder to grapple with, Vader can best virtually every figure in his way, leading to an unexpected reunion with a powerful totem that connects him to Amidala. Star Wars fans often divide themselves based on the trilogy of films they like most, with this Darth Vader title uniting the worlds of the prequel trilogy with the original trilogy in satisfying ways. While this installment largely focused on Vader letting loose his more violent tendencies, a number of flashbacks and unexpected arrivals of familiar characters from the prequels adds more emotional weight to the character and helps establish his ultimate embrace of his

Other Publishers #1 ADVENTUREMAN #3 After three issues Adventureman still seems to be presenting its premise. The newest issue begins to develop its hero’s extraordinary abilities and introduces an antagonist, but both of these elements seem disconnected from the story so far. Connections between Claire and the not-so-fictional world of Adventureman remain ambiguous, and the development of their bond offers little to engage readers. It is progress, but it lacks a clear direction. Similar sentiments surround the villain who emerges at the end, as her motives and the stakes she brings to the story are left to be explored in the future. There’s no doubt that the Dodsons’ artwork provides plenty for readers to enjoy, emphasizing the blend of pulp fiction and Claire’s reality with stylish flair here. However, Adventureman is struggling to maintain momentum and offer a clear conceit to readers, and that poses a serious long term problem for a serialized story like this one.. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 ALIENATED #5 It’s difficult to top the emotional peak found in Alienated #4, but #5 manages to maintain all of the power from that climax as the story barrels towards its conclusion. The focus rests on Samuel in the wake of his heel turn, and there’s an Aesopian quality to the consequences of his selfish and thoughtless actions. Every attempt he makes to seize power delivers ironic consequences that send him further down the rabbit hole; the horror of that journey makes Samantha and Samir’s more quiet steps toward redemption resonate well. Chris Wildgoose delivers some of the best visuals in Alienated to date. Reality is warped and one specific set piece induces a sense of both shock and awe. The penultimate issue of Alienated offers abundant visual spectacle accompanied by character arcs filled with tragedy, setting the stage for a riveting finale to one of 2020’s best miniseries. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BIG GIRLS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Jason Howard’s new creator owned series Big Girls starts with a bang, both in the metaphorical sense and as a jaw-dropping narrative point. It’s in this moment that the high-concept sci-fi tale cements itself as a story where anything can happen and the reader will always be left guessing. Too often comics storytelling relies on the simple tropes we know, the set-up of a big bad or a world that feels familiar. Even when deconstructing those tropes comics can get lost in the swamp. With Big Girls #1 Howard has made a point to deliver a world that feels fresh while also flipping the script on comic characteristics, and making sure to paint an explicitly political stance. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 BILLIONAIRE ISLAND #4 With its razor sharp satire and sometimes outright bonkers twists—twists that generally feel all too plausible in the grand scheme of things—Billionaire Island is consistently a must read which is why it's on my list again this week. While #3 took a little detour into the extra weird, this week's issue pulls things back together quite literally by bringing together the series' two main storylines. With the real world an economic and ecologic mess, Billionaire Island feels like dark humor in the best possible way, especially with this issue where we start to truly see the weaknesses in the plans of the uber rich. The book further illustrates the arrogance of the rich and offers a bit of hope that, somehow, the common man may somehow manage to prevail. This issue is another excellent chapter of this all-too-real story. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: WILLOW #2 The second issue of Mariko Tamaki and Natacha Bustos' Willow series sees the title character cautiously acclimating to the mysterious hidden community of Abhainn. She's at first nervous, unable to figure out if Abhainn is a community for women, built around sexual orientation, or something else. As is typical for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the truth is that there's something more fantastical at the heart of the situation standing in for those kinds of communities. Willow's dream argument with Xander about the value of knowing as much about creators as their creations seem to point towards this, as does Willow's mentions of gender essentialism and the inclusion of "all different kidneys of queers." It's only with the help fo Abhainn's equally mysterious and alluring leader, Aelera, that she begins to let her guard down, with Bustos' art gently portraying Willow's emotional journey from cautious vulnerability to celebratory joy throughout the issue. Some readers may be frustrated with how coy the story is about revealing the truth about Aelera and Abhainn. Still, there is a thematic richness and artistic beauty here worth slowing down to appreciate. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 DRYAD #4 Instead of resting on its laurels, Dryad shakes things up in a big way with the move to the city of Muse, and it makes for one incredibly adrenaline filled rollercoaster ride. Writer Kurtis Wiebe introduces more intrigue and mystery, but the family dynamic is the engine that makes this whole series go, and thankfully that continues to evolve and change in new and interesting ways. The change of scenery also gives artist Justin Osterling and colorist Francesco Segala a new canvas to work with, and they deliver in spades, and that’s without much in the way of magic to fall back on. Dryad continues to subvert expectations, and I cannot wait to see where this crazy adventure goes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: INFERNAL TIDES #2 Infernal Tides ends another exciting D&D miniseries starring Minsc, Boo, and their companions, this time with the fate of Elturel riding in the balance. This (somewhat loose) adaptation of Descent Into Avernus has been a wild ride, serving as an intriguing glimpse of both the Nine Hells and continuing the various story threads from past miniseries. While Zariel's appearance was a bit too brief for my liking, this finale issue does a great job of setting up the future while also bring this series to a fun, explosive end. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 EXCELLENCE #9 If there’s a limit to how much praise one series can get, Im sure I’ve reached it by now with Excellence, but it deserves all that praise and more. Excellence #9 continues the winning streak as writer Brandon Thomas and artist Khary Randolph keep finding new ways to surprise us, and deftly hid answers in plain sight. When it’s time for the wands to come out, Randolph and colorist Emilio Lopez cannot be touched, crafting vivid and fluid magic battles that can’t help but draw the eye. There’s nothing ordinary about Excellence, and as the dominoes fall this epic tale isn’t slowing down in the slightest. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext